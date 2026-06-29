UK dog owners warned damp towels can backfire in a heatwave

"This can be fatal, so you need to act fast to reduce their body temperature first, then get help."

During the U.K.'s heatwave, a familiar way of trying to cool a dog may backfire.

Animal welfare experts say that covering an already overheated dog with a damp towel can make the situation worse rather than better, according to Tyla.

What's happening?

As heat alerts remain in place and some parts of the U.K. are expected to approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is telling owners to be careful about how they cool their dogs.

One of the charity's clearest warnings is about damp towels. Instead of helping when placed over a dog's body, they can retain heat.

As the charity put it: "Don't place damp towels directly over the dog's body, as this can trap heat and worsen their condition."

The advice comes as a red extreme-heat warning has been issued in parts of England and Wales during a powerful heat dome affecting western Europe.

The group said wet or damp towels can be used underneath a dog, so long as they are rewetted often.

The organization also stressed that heatstroke can develop fast in hot conditions. Dogs do not sweat like humans and mostly pant to cool their bodies.

Why does it matter?

Worsening extreme weather is becoming a broader public-safety issue. Dangerous heat can threaten people and animals alike, strain veterinary and medical services, disrupt work and travel, and create financial stress for families facing emergency care, lost income, or damage tied to severe weather.

Because heatstroke is a life-threatening emergency in dogs, owners need to recognize the symptoms quickly.

The RSPCA says signs can include weakness, heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, red gums or tongue, and, in severe cases, collapse or seizures.

Some animals are at greater risk than others, especially flat-faced breeds such as bulldogs and pugs.

Hot pavement can also burn dogs' paws, creating another danger during everyday walks.

What can I do?

The RSPCA says owners should focus on three basics: prepare, watch, and act quickly.

Before heading out, make sure your dog can get to shade, has water available throughout the day, and has access to cooler surfaces such as grass instead of sunbaked pavement.

The charity also recommends checking the pavement with the back of your hand before taking a walk.

If a dog begins to overheat, owners should immediately stop activity and move the animal into shade or another cooler place. They should offer small amounts of water, pour cool water over the body while avoiding the head, and help create airflow with a fan or breeze.

A damp towel should not be laid over the dog. If one is used at all, it should go underneath the animal and be kept cool by wetting it frequently.

"When a dog gets too hot and can't lower its temperature by panting, it can develop heatstroke," the organization said, "This can be fatal, so you need to act fast to reduce their body temperature first, then get help."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.