Dangerous heat dome could bake West Virginia ahead of July 4, with highs pushing 100

Storms could also develop along the edges of the heat dome.

With America250 celebrations and July 4 trips approaching, West Virginians could face a bout of hazardous weather as a growing heat dome pushes temperatures higher and leaves little cooldown at night.

What's happening?

Meteorologists expect a high-pressure system to strengthen over the eastern half of the country as July begins, a pattern that can lock in heat for days and make even routine outdoor activities dangerous.

West Virginia may wind up under that pattern in the days leading into the holiday weekend, WV News reported.

AccuWeather expert meteorologist Dan Pydynowski described a heat dome as "a sprawling area of high pressure that creates hot and humid conditions for days or weeks at a time."

According to WV News, highs above 90 degrees Fahrenheit are expected across wide stretches of the central and eastern U.S., and some places could top 100 degrees. The dome may spread from the South through the Mid-Atlantic and toward the Upper Midwest, and AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures could rise above 100 in a few locations later in the day.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of weather, and the danger grows when scorching afternoons are followed by warm nights. If temperatures remain high after sunset, people without reliable air conditioning may have a harder time recovering, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses.

When intense heat arrives alongside storm damage or outages, communities can face serious public health, safety, and economic challenges — especially for older adults, children, outdoor workers, and anyone living paycheck to paycheck.

Storms could also develop along the edges of the heat dome. AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter warned that storm clusters could lead to wind damage, toppled trees, and outages.

What can I do?

Check local forecasts often, especially if you are traveling or planning to attend outdoor events, and move strenuous activities to the morning or evening when temperatures are lower.

Drinking water throughout the day, wearing lightweight clothing, and taking breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces can also help reduce the risk of heat illness.

If your home tends to trap heat, closing curtains during peak sun hours and using fans alongside air conditioning may help lower indoor stress, though fans alone may not be enough during extreme heat.

Check in on neighbors, older relatives, young children, and anyone with medical conditions. If storms lead to outages, keep phones charged, flashlights ready, medications accessible, and know where to go if the power fails and you need a cooler place.

Travelers heading to events should also keep water in the car and never leave children or pets inside a vehicle, even briefly, since temperatures can become deadly within minutes.

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