Researchers issue warning after unprecedented findings in volcanic range: 'Our results highlight the significance'

The Southern Andes is considered one of the most active volcanic regions in the world.

Researchers have discovered that large volcanic mountain ranges appear to play an important role in the global carbon cycle. With rapidly shifting climate conditions, the planet's ability to absorb carbon emissions may soon be affected.

What's happening?

As Phys.org reported, a team of scientists looked to the Southern Andes to explore how chemical weathering works in continental volcanic arcs. The Southern Andes is considered one of the most active volcanic regions in the world, with more than 200 hot springs, heavy rainfall, and multiple rivers flowing to the Pacific Ocean.

First published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the study examined the role that rivers flowing through volcanic regions play in carrying dissolved materials to the ocean. The researchers also took a closer look at the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through the breakdown of silicate rocks.

In active volcanic areas, gases and fluids released from underground can add extra materials to rivers through high-temperature reactions between water, gas, and rock. After collecting samples from 22 rivers and 16 hot springs, the researchers determined that the Southern Andes consume about 1% of atmospheric CO2 annually through the weathering of silicate rocks.

Why is a study on chemical weathering important?

Led by Amanda Peña-Echeverría, a researcher at the University of Chile, the study highlighted the utility of high-elevation formations and the resurfacing nature of volcanic arcs, which makes them effective at chemical weathering. This plays a critical role in regulating Earth's climate and carbon sequestration.

However, our changing global climate could significantly alter the weathering from continental volcanic arcs like the Southern Andes, jeopardizing their ability to regulate carbon levels over time. Human activities that have increased carbon emissions may ultimately disrupt this natural process.

A warming climate can lead to heavier precipitation in some regions, triggering stronger storms with more intense rainfall that can accelerate the weathering process. But in other regions, prolonged droughts could halt chemical weathering, drastically reducing a volcanic arc's ability to absorb carbon.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

While the Southern Andes accounts for almost 1% of global carbon consumption from chemical weathering, the researchers suggested that further studies be conducted to determine the true impact of other volcanic arcs.

"Our results highlight the significance of exploring interactions between low and high-temperature weathering in volcanic regions to improve our understanding of silicate weathering and carbon balance in the global cycles," the study noted.

For now, countries around the world are more equipped to interpret the true impact of carbon emissions and their role in rising global temperatures. Many initiatives have been put in place to promote further adoption of renewable energy resources in an effort to reduce our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

