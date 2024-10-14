1,700-year-old ancient structure seriously damaged — and officials see the cause as 'unavoidable for everyone'

Of all the threats to humanity's cultural history, few would expect that lightning might be near the top. But a recent lightning storm destroyed part of one of Rome's oldest monuments — and officials warn that as a warming climate intensifies thunderstorms, this threat will only continue to grow.

What's happening?

After an unlucky lightning strike broke off several fragments from the 1,700-year-old Constantine Arch, workers had to use a crane to repair the historic monument, the Associated Press reported.

The arch is nearly 70 feet tall and was constructed in 315 A.D. to honor Emperor Constantine's military successes. It forms part of Rome's Colosseum Archaeological Park, one of the biggest draws for travelers to the city.

"The recovery work by technicians was timely. Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured," the Colosseum Archaeological Park said in a statement quoted by AP.

Why is this concerning?

While the Constantine Arch was able to be repaired, officials are less worried about its particular future and more broadly concerned about the preservation of other monuments.

AP described the triggering storm as "violent," downing trees and flooding the city's streets. The rainfall was equivalent to what usually falls during an entire month there, per reporting from Barron's, and it brought winds of 56 miles per hour.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Unfortunately, this type of storm will continue escalating in severity due to planetary warming. The Royal Meteorological Society explained, "rising global temperatures due to climate change means warmer air, which allows it to hold more moisture, roughly 7% more moisture per 1°C of warming. This boosts the chance of thunderstorms, leading to more violent storms and more lightning strikes. And the intense downpours will lead to localised flash flooding."

Barron's quoted Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, who warned of this effect. "It is increasingly evident that the issue of climate change and its impact on our lives is now unavoidable for everyone," he said.

Similar incidents have begun occurring already, such as the case of an ancient pyramid in Mexico that collapsed after sudden heavy rains.

What's being done to protect similar monuments?

Due to the fragile nature of most ancient structures, there isn't much to do to protect them directly. Instead, both large- and small-scale efforts to combat global heating will go a long way toward minimizing the odds of more damaging storms like this one.

For individuals, it can be as simple as unplugging electric devices when they're not in use, upgrading to an efficient water heater, or taking public transit even once a week.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.