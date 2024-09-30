1,100-year-old stone pyramid collapses — and one tribe sees it as a 'bad omen'

The pyramid is located at the Ihuatzio Archaeological Zone, which contains some of the most well-preserved pyramids, monuments, and ceremonial centers of the Michoacán Kingdom civilization.

Torrential rainfall following a long period of drought caused part of a 1,100-year-old pyramid to collapse in Mexico over the summer, and members of one tribe see it as a warning.

What's happening?

As ScienceAlert reported, part of the southern wall of a nearly 50-foot ancient pyramid in the state of Michoacán suddenly crumbled on July 29 after heavy rains destabilized the structure.

A news release by the Mexican government explained that high temperatures and a prolonged drought resulted in cracks forming along the pyramid's walls, allowing rainwater to get inside. As pressure built, it eventually caused the stones to give way.

The pyramid is located at the Ihuatzio Archaeological Zone, which contains some of the most well-preserved pyramids, monuments, and ceremonial centers of the Michoacán Kingdom civilization.

The Lake Pátzcuaro region of Michoacán was once home to the Purépecha Empire, the only one the Aztecs couldn't defeat. Since around 100,000 tribe members still live in Mexico, the site holds cultural and historical significance.

While only one of the pyramids was impacted by the extreme weather, it will take time to repair the structure. According to Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), at least six of the "stepped bodies" were damaged, including the exterior wall of stones, the core, and the retaining wall.

Tariakuiri Alvarez, a P'urhépecha tribe member, said in a Facebook post that his ancestors who built the pyramid would've called the collapse a "bad omen."

Why does the pyramid collapse matter?

The increasing occurrence of extreme weather events such as floods, fires, and rising seas are already impacting iconic geological features. For example, a famous rock arch in Lake Powell known as "Double Arch" collapsed over the summer, likely because of changing water levels and more people visiting in recent years, per The Associated Press.

Warmer temperatures and rising seas are also causing ice shelves to collapse in Antarctica and even homes to be swept into the ocean in North Carolina's Outer Banks. Utah's Great Salt Lake, which is critical for the state's economy and wildlife, could disappear in the next five years due to the changing climate.

And these are just a handful of examples of how our overheating planet is making it harder for people and animals to survive. While the pyramid collapse in Mexico doesn't directly threaten humans, heritage sites are important to preserve ancient cultures and generate income from tourism.

A warming world will put many historical sites at risk of vanishing, wiping out the last remnants of some civilizations in some cases.

What's being done to repair the pyramid?

According to INAH: "Damage assessment activities continue and are focused not only on recovering the affected part, but also on thoroughly repairing the structure of the building."

The agency notified its insurance company to open a claim so that repair work could begin. It said it would continue maintenance on the structure "in favor of the cultural heritage of Mexicans."

In the grand scheme of things, we may not be able to prevent ancient pyramids from collapsing, but we can make small changes in our personal lives to reduce the impact of rising temperatures. For example, electric appliances such as induction stoves and heat pumps don't produce as much pollution, which can help cool the planet.

