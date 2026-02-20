Couple stuns community with plans for 116-acre property: 'Something I've wanted to do for a while'

"It was not a difficult process, but it was a long one."

A Pennsylvanian couple has made an incredible donation to the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy through a conservation easement.

Robin Read and John Bierley donated their 116-acre property near Hughesville that features a pollinator meadow, views of the West Branch Susquehanna Valley, a pond for local wildlife, and forests, as reported by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

The couple purchased the property in 1997, and their connection to the land has only deepened over time. After seeing a late neighbor's land subdivided for development, the couple decided to intentionally protect their land from future development through a conservation easement.

Read told the Sun-Gazette, "Conserving the land was something I've wanted to do for a while now. I'd often think while packing for a trip, 'What happens to our land if something happens to us?' Now I know our land is conserved. It's a relief. I'll be more at ease when planning our next vacation."

The NPC was chosen specifically because Read was influenced by a speech given by the executive director, Renee Carey, over two decades ago. The NPC also has a strong reputation, having contributed to the restoration of many local water resources and conserving over 12,000 acres to enhance recreational access and the environmental well-being of their communities.

Taking local action like this will make a great difference in protecting local species. Pennsylvania is home to 23 endangered species, including the great egret, little brown bat, and the northern flying squirrel, according to the state's website. All three of these species need access to old-growth forests, hollow trees, and shallow water, which this acreage can provide.

This land will also be protected from development, ensuring that no more noise, construction, factories, or traffic can pollute this area in the future.

Reflecting on the process, Read said, "It was not a difficult process, but it was a long one. There was a lot to consider, but now that it's done I feel at peace and grateful."

