New study uncovers potential strategy that could prevent health-related deaths: 'Pennsylvania could take significant strides'

States across the U.S. are decommissioning coal plants, and a new study suggests that targeting facilities near vulnerable communities could yield impactful health and air quality benefits.

Researchers from Penn State modeled six coal plant retirement scenarios for Pennsylvania. Three of these scenarios were based on a target of retiring 50% of the state's coal-fired capacity, while the other three were based on a target of retiring 50% of Pennsylvania's coal-fired generation. The two sets of scenarios were divided further, with each one zoning into cost, environmental justice, or climate impacts.

When it came to the scenarios that targeted generation, the team found that prioritizing closures near environmental justice communities resulted in the most impactful health trade-offs, with a 13% reduction in deaths attributable to fine particulate matter pollution in the state. This scenario also yielded a 4.1% reduction across the rest of the area serviced by PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization.

Among the scenarios that targeted capacity, the researchers found that the most impactful solution for reducing carbon pollution was prioritizing climate, as this resulted in an 18% reduction in carbon pollution and a 75% decrease in fine particulate matter.

According to the Energy Information Administration, coal accounted for 50% of all electric generation in the U.S. in 2000 but had dipped to about 16% by 2023. Meanwhile, renewables such as wind and solar accounted for more than 21% by 2023.

The transition away from dirty energy not only has the capacity to safeguard people and the environment; it can also boost economies and save people money. For instance, some towns in rural Virginia are adding over 1 million new jobs by focusing on clean energy instead of coal. And residents in one area of New Mexico will have access to cheaper energy after a company converted an old coal plant into a solar farm.

Emily Pakhtigian, a co-author of the new Pennsylvania-based study and an assistant professor of public policy at Penn State, highlighted the implications of her team's research.

"By prioritizing coal plant retirements based on health and equity impacts, Pennsylvania could take significant strides toward cleaner air and more just energy policies," she said in a press release. "This study offers a model for balancing environmental, economic and social goals, shaping a healthier future for vulnerable communities."

Hannah Wiseman, a professor of law at Penn State and a co-author of the study, highlighted the importance of considering the location of coal plants as policymakers plan energy transitions.

"Policies could provide enhanced incentives for new clean energy capacity that would displace electricity from coal-fired facilities with the largest health impacts," she said in the press release. "Policies could [similarly] prioritize clean energy built in areas with active coal plants that have large health-based externalities. Regional transmission organizations, in particular, which govern the interconnection of new clean energy generation, should take these factors into account."

