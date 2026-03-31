20-year-old patient recovering from rare tick-borne illness: 'I thought I was going to lose him'

"We had to physically lift him and help him walk."

As average temperatures rise across the globe, so do the number of disease-carrying insects, such as ticks and mosquitoes.

These insects are expanding into more regions and staying active longer each year.

What's happening?

Sawyer VanLew, a 20-year-old from Connecticut, contracted Powassan virus after being bitten by a tick carrying the rare illness, per NBC Connecticut.

He was simply walking outside with his dog when he first noticed the tick on his skin.

"We pulled it off, you know, usual tick precautions, looked for a rash, there was nothing like that … we just got the head out," VanLew told NBC.

Just two weeks later, however, VanLew suffered from a high fever, which then turned into the inability to walk and talk. His parents recounted the alarming details as he could not remember much during the next few weeks.

"We had to physically lift him and help him walk," VanLew's mom said.



His dad added, "I thought I was going to lose him."

Despite the terrifying symptoms, VanLew is slowly recovering, making progress after weeks spent at Yale Hospital, where he receives routine treatment focused on occupational, physical, and speech therapy.

Why are tick-borne illnesses important?

While VanLew has made a significant recovery from the Powassan virus, there are currently no vaccines or specific treatments available. The same goes for many other tick-borne illnesses.

Tick-borne illnesses are just one category of vector-borne diseases.

These diseases are spread by insects like fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes that rely on blood-feeding; thus, an infection can be transmitted when a host bites a human.

Experts have reported an alarming resurgence of these diseases as global temperatures rise and extreme weather events become more intense.

Extreme flooding, for example, creates the ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed, as they thrive in warmer climates and lay eggs in stagnant water.

What's being done about tick-borne illnesses?

Health experts and medical professionals worldwide are rapidly working not only to study patterns of vector-borne diseases but also to develop the vaccines and medicines needed to quell their spread.

For example, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has developed a vaccine for one of the most prevalent tick-borne illnesses, Lyme disease, and is seeking FDA approval.

On an individual level, it is crucial to be aware of your surroundings and to prepare yourself and your loved ones with protective measures, such as long-sleeved clothing and bug repellent, when going outside.

It is recommended to remove a tick immediately if bitten and to visit a healthcare provider as soon as possible if rash or flu-like symptoms develop.

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