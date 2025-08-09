Beachgoer makes shocking realization after picking up seemingly innocent seashell: 'One of the most venomous creatures on earth'

"Need to think twice."

A TikToker shared a video of a seemingly beautiful shell they found while swimming, not realizing it was actually extremely dangerous.

In the post, the user included a photo of the shell with the text, "Me picking up one of the deadliest shells in the world just to find out it was alive."

#shelling #localgirlkinetings #textilecone ♬ original sound - Kendy @itzkanagirl DISCLAIMER: Yes I know this shell contains a very dangerous sea animal. I was very careful when picking it up and put it back when I realized there was something inside! AS YOU ALL SHOULD IF YOU FIND A LIVE SHELL 😠 #hawaii

While the post is lighthearted, with the user holding the shell in their goggles, the animal inside is anything but.

The cone snail is not the ocean life you want to pet or paddle around with.

"Cone snails are one of the most venomous creatures on Earth," the Aquarium of the Pacific reports. "Among the most toxic are the textile, geographic, and tulip snails, and there is a higher risk of death if the geographic and textile snails are involved."

As this person had a textile cone snail, the stakes were extremely high.

Though these snails are threatening to humans when encountered in the wild, studies have found evidence that they could provide vital medicinal properties, such as in treating hormone disorders.

Moreover, any individual organism matters to the ecosystem it belongs to, contributing to biodiversity. Cone snails are vulnerable species, mainly because of human activity such as overcollecting, so the importance of protecting them is clear.

"Despite their extraordinary beauty and value, cone snails have fallen completely underneath the conservation radar," said Howard Peters, who authored research on cone snail extinction, per the University of York. "... Holidaymakers need to think twice before taking a seashell home as a souvenir."

Reckless behavior by tourists can result in more than just harm to the individual but also harm to animals or the environment. As with any wildlife, it is best to leave it be.

Commenters shared their disapproval for picking up the poisonous snail.

"Best staying safe tip is it's a cone. [Just] look, don't touch or bring home. You never know," one wrote.

"Even when being careful they can still come out and sting," another added. "Thank gosh [you're] alive."

