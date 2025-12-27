Scientists discover unexpected ally in fight against harmful insects: 'It becomes clear'

The common noctule is a bat that's nothing short of extraordinary.

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research and University of Potsdam researchers recently found that these bats are great at pest control. Their study found that the bats' diets could help agricultural spaces thrive.

According to a press release from Leibniz-IZW, the research team followed 128 noctules for three years. The team worked in Germany's Uckermark district and used radio tracking to follow the bats. Its members noted how the bats acted and the different types of land they frequented.

"If we compare the proportionate habitat use with how frequently this habitat type occurs in the landscape, it becomes clear that bats only visit agricultural areas out of necessity and clearly prefer other landscape types," said Marit Kelling, lead author of the paper and PhD student at both institutions.

The noctules usually live on agricultural land, which is where about 95% of them roost in the daytime. Natural habitats like grasslands and woodlands, on the other hand, make up less than 5% of the land. But the bats love natural habitats because of how much food they provide.

When the bats do eat on agricultural land, however, about a quarter of their diet is made up of pests. These included 28 agricultural and 20 silvicultural (related to the management of forests) pests. Researchers also found 19 insects that are capable of transmitting diseases.

This study shows that bats have a mutually beneficial relationship with agriculture.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, bats provide at least $3.7 billion in pest control to the agricultural sector each year. That figure doesn't take into consideration how bats are also great pollinators and benefit other industries like forestry.

When bats do their jobs, they keep our food supply chains safe and secure. Bats can also minimize the need for chemical pesticides, which can reduce yard and garden maintenance for a lot of people.

Researchers believe it's crucial to preserve natural spaces so noctules and other bats can keep doing this vital work. Even rewilding a small area of your own yard could save you money, look beautiful, and benefit the bats.

"Only in combination with these near-natural habitats can the bats find sufficient prey insects, as the insect biomass over agricultural areas is generally lower owing to the use of pesticides," said Dr. Christian Voigt, head of the Department of Evolutionary Ecology at the Leibniz-IZW and senior author of the paper.

