Former pharmaceutical salesman finds surprising new passion in retirement: 'It's important to save what ... we have'

His story shows that everyone can play a part in preserving natural spaces, one small action at a time.

After a career in pharmaceutical sales, Bill Mees discovered a new purpose: protecting and restoring natural spaces for future generations, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Now, Mees dedicates his time to the Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, a 28-acre haven for birds and wildlife in the Show Me State.

His path to conservation started after retirement, when he channeled his energy into wildlife protection. This led him to become president of the Columbia Audubon Society, an organization serving six counties.

Though no longer president, Mees stays deeply involved with hands-on work at the sanctuary. He removes invasive plants, keeps trails clear for visitors, and creates welcoming spaces for birds and other animals to thrive.

"All of these animals need some place to live, to provide food, to raise their young," Mees said. "It's important to save what habitat we have or restore what habitat is left."

The sanctuary serves as an outdoor classroom, teaching visitors about local wildlife and the value of protecting natural spaces. Through Mees' dedicated maintenance and restoration work, the sanctuary offers a safe home for native species.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

His daily efforts make a real difference. By tackling invasive plants and maintaining clear paths, Mees helps preserve this natural treasure for wildlife and the community. His work shows how one person's commitment to conservation can create lasting positive change.

Each time Mees spots a downy woodpecker in the trees or watches visitors enjoy the trails he maintains, he sees the direct impact of his work. His transition from pharmaceutical sales to environmental protection proves it's never too late to start making a difference for nature.

Looking ahead, Mees plans to continue his work at the sanctuary, inspiring others to join in protecting local wildlife habitats. His story shows that everyone can play a part in preserving natural spaces, one small action at a time.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



