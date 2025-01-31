  • Outdoors Outdoors

Former pharmaceutical salesman finds surprising new passion in retirement: 'It's important to save what ... we have'

His story shows that everyone can play a part in preserving natural spaces, one small action at a time.

by Leslie Sattler
His story shows that everyone can play a part in preserving natural spaces, one small action at a time.

Photo Credit: Allison Vaughn

After a career in pharmaceutical sales, Bill Mees discovered a new purpose: protecting and restoring natural spaces for future generations, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Now, Mees dedicates his time to the Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, a 28-acre haven for birds and wildlife in the Show Me State.

His path to conservation started after retirement, when he channeled his energy into wildlife protection. This led him to become president of the Columbia Audubon Society, an organization serving six counties.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Though no longer president, Mees stays deeply involved with hands-on work at the sanctuary. He removes invasive plants, keeps trails clear for visitors, and creates welcoming spaces for birds and other animals to thrive.

"All of these animals need some place to live, to provide food, to raise their young," Mees said. "It's important to save what habitat we have or restore what habitat is left."

The sanctuary serves as an outdoor classroom, teaching visitors about local wildlife and the value of protecting natural spaces. Through Mees' dedicated maintenance and restoration work, the sanctuary offers a safe home for native species.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

His daily efforts make a real difference. By tackling invasive plants and maintaining clear paths, Mees helps preserve this natural treasure for wildlife and the community. His work shows how one person's commitment to conservation can create lasting positive change.

Each time Mees spots a downy woodpecker in the trees or watches visitors enjoy the trails he maintains, he sees the direct impact of his work. His transition from pharmaceutical sales to environmental protection proves it's never too late to start making a difference for nature.

Looking ahead, Mees plans to continue his work at the sanctuary, inspiring others to join in protecting local wildlife habitats. His story shows that everyone can play a part in preserving natural spaces, one small action at a time.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x