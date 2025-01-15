Homeowner seeks advice after making disturbing discovery while surveying new property: 'Crowd them out with plants'

One Redditor posted several photos of their new property along the beautiful upper Cape Fear River in North Carolina. However, the homeowner inherited many invasive species and has been working to clear them out while preserving native plants.

The original poster noted they want to be responsible while keeping the invasion away, saying, "I want to minimize my usage of Glyphosphate/Triclopyr as much as I can given my proximity to wetland."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show cleared areas and friendly wildlife such as deer and lizards.

The OP wrote: "There were a large number of invasives. Japanese Stiltgrass like you wouldn't believe, Chinese Privet, Japanese Honeysuckle, Kudzu, Bradford pear, and all the like."

Chinese privet can invade underneath trees, while Japanese honeysuckle can develop underground nodes and grow over 10 feet annually. All these species can spread quickly and densely while choking out native plants, many of which feed and house local wildlife.

Understanding the significance of the home's proximity to the wetlands matters, as these areas often receive pollution from runoff that carries fertilizer and pesticides from private and commercial lawns. This contamination affects not only humans but also wildlife that needs water to drink.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

A healthy wetland plant ecosystem is a natural filter before water reaches the ocean, but high levels of pollution threaten that process. Plus, the habitat of aquatic wildlife is at risk, especially with the formation of algal blooms.

The Redditor can continue to rewild their space by smoothing those areas with thick layers of organic mulch. In areas with full sun, solarization may work, as it involves covering the area with a plastic tarp for four to eight weeks during a hot period, allowing the trapped heat to kill the plant.

One person advised: "As soon as you feel you have the weeds tamped down pretty well, crowd them out with plants that will colonize the area well. Aquilegia canadensis self seeds regularly and has attractive foliage and flowers." Wild ginger and cloves are other beautiful and fast-spreading covers.

Another suggested: "Hardy, spreading, pioneer species of native grasses and flowers are gonna help a ton with weed suppression eventually. Are you able to get free woodchips from local arborists. … This helps TONS too, or tons of leaves. Helps smother and prevent seeds."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







