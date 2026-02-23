  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning as destructive phenomenon threatens coastline: 'Directly affecting infrastructure'

Experts have grown concerned that the effects will become a "new normal."

by Saige Everly
With cold front 14 coming in on the heels of a major temperature drop in Costa Rica, those on the Caribbean coast are left worrying about beach safety and erosion.

Photo Credit: iStock

With Cold Front 14 coming in on the heels of a major temperature drop in Costa Rica, those on the Caribbean coast are left worrying about beach safety and erosion.

Experts have warned that an impending cold snap will cause high winds and even higher tides, resulting in the inevitable inordinate displacement of sand along many key coastal areas.

What's happening?

According to the Costa Rica News, sudden weather events like cold fronts threaten "to significantly remove sand from several beaches, directly affecting infrastructure near the sea. While it is normal for beaches to lose and regain sand as part of their natural dynamics, erosion occurs when rising sea levels or ocean currents remove sand disproportionately."

Additionally, wave heights are slated to increase exponentially due to the rapid change in wind speed and temperature.

Such issues have expanded not only to the Caribbean area but to a large portion of the North Pacific as well, leading to noticeable alterations in coastlines.

With the swell of abnormal wave patterns and sizes, especially increasing in frequency, many experts have grown concerned that the effects will become a "new normal:" one that will cause a detriment to people and places located near coastal spaces.

Why is this important?

With the ever-looming threat of global pollution, extreme weather events are unfortunately becoming all the more common, causing destruction in their wake.

Coastal erosion is a detrimental consequence of rising global temperatures, primarily spurred on by the sheer amount of pollutive gases being pumped into the atmosphere.

Studies have shown that rising sea levels as a result of melting ice sheets, cold and hot fronts, and intense winds result in a myriad of problems for both people and the environment.

They are major contributors to flooding, often culminating in property damage and even the loss of life. Eroding coasts consistently prove to be a problem for businesses and force families to move further inland as infrastructure collapses and is lost to the tide.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Gustavo Barrantes, lead researcher at UNA's Environmental Geomorphology Program, added that when "sand is permanently lost … beaches become shorter and much more vulnerable," said TCRN.

On top of this, the continued burning of dirty fuels results in more and more dirty energy use, exacerbating issues with safe groundwater access, ecological protection, and human health.

What's being done about this?

However, for Costa Rica and the greater Caribbean coast, officials have noted a few crucial steps to follow to stay safe during Cold Front 14.

Per TCRN, "The conditions associated with this cold snap pose a significant risk to navigation, especially for small and medium-sized vessels … swimmers are reminded to be aware of rip currents, avoid entering the sea in adverse conditions, and consider other risks present in coastal areas … it is important to follow official forecasts and information issued by the competent authorities, as conditions may vary as atmospheric systems evolve."

While rising sea levels may not be instantly solvable, it is possible to mitigate further problems. Being aware of critical climate issues is essential, especially those that can be lessened by conscious efforts to lower pollution.

Even taking simple steps to reduce the amount of waste people personally produce on a daily basis can help to improve the odds of attaining a cleaner planet and a cooler atmosphere.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider