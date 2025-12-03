Experts issue dire warning about looming threat to US coastal communities: 'We should expect the unexpected'

Sea levels are rising at alarming rates off the coast of New Jersey, putting communities at risk of disaster.

However, the extent of sea-level rise depends on how much worse global pollution becomes.

What's happening?

As Inside Climate News reported, the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University released a new report about accelerating rising seas.

The researchers determined that the ocean along the New Jersey coast will rise by 2.2 to 3.8 feet by 2100 under current pollution levels. However, localized sea rise could reach 4.5 feet if pollution worsens and additional ice sheets melt.

With the help of 144 scientists, they published a 155-page document to assess the current and future impacts of rising seas on New Jersey. They predicted that Atlantic City could experience up to 178 flood days annually by 2050.

The researchers warned about the risks of compound flooding, a phenomenon in which high seas combine with heavy rains and overflowing rivers to worsen floods. These climate-driven patterns increase erosion while destroying coastlines and wildlife habitats.

Meanwhile, they predicted that saltwater intrusion would significantly affect New Jersey's barrier islands that pump water from aquifers.

"Humans have never before experienced the climate we are in, nor its speed of change," Ben Strauss from the nonprofit Climate Central commented on the report. "So, we should expect the unexpected. We do the best we can to make climate projections, but new dangers — and hopes — are going to rear their heads all the time."

Why are rising seas important?

The New Jersey researchers highlighted many of the risks of rising seas in their new report.

Rising sea levels are major contributors to storm-driven flooding, property damage, and loss of lives. There are also other impacts, including coastal erosion, wetland destruction, saltwater intrusion, groundwater flooding, and marsh loss.

Even if pollution levels remain the same, New Jersey's coastline is quickly deteriorating. But if pollution continues to worsen and global temperatures keep rising, causing additional glacier melt, the state's future looks even more dismal.

What's being done to prevent rising sea levels?

Scientific reports like this one help raise public awareness about the severity and implications of rising seas. They help inform government leaders about risk projections so they can build long-term resilience plans into their local planning strategies. They also educate residents about the risks so they can take action to protect their homes and families.

Governments, companies, and individuals have been addressing rising seas in various ways, including developing floating homes and using predictive AI systems. Other approaches involve protecting and reclaiming land and transitioning away from dirty energy fuel sources.

By moving toward clean, renewable energy like solar and wind, we can help cool our planet and preserve coastal communities and natural areas.

When you're ready to go solar to help the planet and save money on your monthly utility bills, check out TCD's Solar Explorer to get started. One of our partners, EnergySage, offers a free service to help you connect with trusted local installers and save thousands on your solar installation.

You can also help educate people you know about the risks posed by rising seas by sharing news and research on this critical climate issue. These risks aren't hypothetical theories for the distant future. They're real, urgent, and unsettling right now within our lifetime.

