Experts issue warning as threat of new pest spreads along iconic coastline: 'Wake-up call'

Honolulu's famous coconut palms are facing a serious threat. An invasive insect known as the coconut rhinoceros beetle has made its way into busy parts of the city, including areas near Ala Moana Beach Park. Experts say this could be just the beginning and that the beetles are difficult to stop.

What's happening?

As reported by Civil Beat, the coconut rhinoceros beetle has been found in new parts of urban Honolulu, including near a major condo tower right by the coastline. These beetles bore into palm trees and feed on the crown, damaging or killing the tree over time.

They've been on Oʻahu since 2013, but the city itself was mostly spared until signs of beetles showed up in popular areas. Mike Melzer from the University of Hawaiʻi Agrosecurity Lab called it a "wake-up call," referring to the damage.

"We haven't seen the end of their spread yet, " added invasive species expert Christy Martin.

Why is the beetle infestation a threat?

Coconut palms are a part of the city's identity. They line beaches, parks, and streets, and they're a big reason visitors are drawn to the island. Losing them could change how the city looks and feels and hurt local businesses that depend on tourism.

The damage could also reach beyond the city. As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the beetles can spread quickly and kill many types of palms, which affects food systems and habitats. Hawaii has already put rules in place to stop the movement of soil and mulch between islands to slow the spread.

If the problem keeps growing, it could set back efforts to plant and protect green spaces that give people shade, help clean the air, and support birds and insects.

What's being done about it?

Officials are using trained dogs to sniff out beetle breeding spots. There are also community outreach efforts through the CRB Response Team, which teaches residents how to spot damage, like V-shaped cuts in palm fronds, and report it online or via the state pest hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378).

In Maui, community groups work to replant trees lost in the Lahaina wildfires and have prioritized restoring wildlife habitats and building resilience. Restoration efforts are making a difference elsewhere, too. In Minnesota, forest crews are removing invasive species to give native plants room to grow again. These kinds of projects work, and they show what's possible when communities get involved.

If you live in Oʻahu, you can help by checking coconut palms near your home for signs of damage, reporting anything unusual, and avoiding the movement of mulch or palm debris between neighborhoods. Communities might still have time to stop the worst of the damage.

