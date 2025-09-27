  • Outdoors Outdoors

New research uncovers troubling downside of common property protection method: 'Raises concerns'

"Highlighting the need for further research."

by Michael Muir
"Highlighting the need for further research."

Photo Credit: iStock

As water levels in the Great Lakes become more difficult to predict, the traditional safeguards against coastal erosion could be doing more harm than previously understood, according to a new study. 

What's happening?

According to MSU Today, new research into Lake Michigan's shoreline has uncovered a massive increase in protective structures.

A survey of over 370 miles of the western coast of Michigan found that shoreline armoring is up fivefold since 2014. Shoreline armoring refers to defensive structures like bulkheads, revets, and seawalls that act as a barrier against rising water levels. While such structures help protect property against coastal erosion, they have some significant downsides for the environment.

Ethan Theuerkauf, the study's author, explained:

"Despite the protective intent, this widespread armoring raises concerns about its long-term effects on coastal ecosystems and geomorphology, highlighting the need for further research and informed policy decisions to balance protection needs with ecosystem function and integrity."

Why are more coastal defenses concerning?

Water levels in the Great Lakes naturally fluctuate, as the Environmental Protection Agency documented, but the swings in recent years have been more dramatic and less predictable.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

As global temperatures rise due to the planet-heating pollution caused by dirty energy, extreme weather events become more frequent and severe. This leads to a phenomenon where arid regions suffer worse droughts while other areas experience much higher levels of precipitation. In other words, the dry gets drier, the wet gets wetter.

The surge in shoreline armoring, explained here by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along Lake Michigan comes at a cost. Each defensive structure contributes to habitat destruction for the lakes' marine wildlife. Those bulkheads also inhibit the natural flow of sediments and degrade water quality, according to NOAA. 

What are the alternatives to coastal armoring?

As the study's author noted, more research is needed to raise awareness of the issue and to advise property owners and local officials. The better a problem is understood, the more effective the remedies can be.

There are alternative methods for protecting the coastline that work with nature instead of against it. Additionally, there's some interesting research that could help safeguard coasts with minimal disruption to wildlife.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x