Scientists stunned after discovering new phenomenon among fish species from 'Finding Nemo': 'Complete surprise'

Clownfish off the Papua New Guinea coast are shrinking.

The Conversation spotlighted a troubling survival adaptation that the colorful fish — made popular by the film Finding Nemo — are making to survive rising ocean temperatures.

What's happening?

The nonprofit news outlet measured 134 fish in Kimbe Bay during a marine heatwave that started in 2023.

The fish were repeatedly measured to gauge size changes. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, wanted to see how the species is coping with warmer water.

Experts were also investigating coral bleaching, a heat-related problem plaguing even the Great Barrier Reef.

"To our complete surprise, we found that 100 of the fish we measured shrank during our study from February to August 2023," the researchers wrote. "Those that shrank had a better chance of surviving the heatwave."

In fact, size reduction improved survival chances by 78%.

Why is the changing size of clownfish concerning?

Shrinking clownfish demonstrate how Earth's warming is impacting sea life. Sardine migration pattern changes and microscopic phytoplankton health risks are also among other negatives from overheating.

Astoundingly, Earth's oceans are storing 91% of the excess heat generated in large part by burning dirty fuels for energy. The results are rising sea levels, coral bleaching, and other problems.

The planet's overall temperature has increased by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Some of the additional heat being kept in the deep sea will eventually be released, adding to the general warming that's exacerbating severe weather conditions, as the NOAA and NASA observed.

Clownfish don't stray far from their coral homes, making an escape to cooler waters unlikely. So, the species seems to have adapted by getting smaller. It was a surprising finding that the experts thought wasn't possible, The Conversation noted.

The smaller size may allow the fish to more easily find food and use oxygen, which are at a premium in hotter waters. Amazingly, the coral-dwellers showed an ability to shrink and regrow to meet the species' unique social structures and ocean conditions.

Certain iguanas have also shown this ability during heat waves, likely to conserve food. They also absorb some of their own bones, as The Conversation pointed out. Experts noted that many fish species worldwide are getting smaller, possibly due to fishing and rising temperatures.

"If our finding of adult fish shrinking in response to environmental stress is more widespread, it could be another reason why fish in the world's ocean are getting smaller," the researchers wrote.

What's being done to help?

While undoubtedly troubling, the conditions impacting Nemo and pals provide a great way to talk with your family and friends about important issues impacting our planet's health. A better understanding can help shape a cooler future.

Cutting pollution by simply unplugging unused chargers and devices can help, and it will also reduce your utility bill.

Getting involved with efforts to revitalize lakes, streams, and rivers near your home is another option. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has some great ideas to get started, including landscaping with native plants to reduce stormwater runoff.

