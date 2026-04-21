Rare photo of 'cloud jaguar' snapped at 7,000 feet above sea level, 1st pic since 2016

The jaguars have lost around 50% of their historic range, with much of that occurring in the last 14 years.

"Awesome" was the official assessment of conservationist Franklin Castañeda after camera traps captured a photo of an exceedingly rare cloud jaguar in Honduras for the first time since 2016.

First 'cloud jaguar' spotted in 10 years sparks hope in Honduras 💚



Camera traps have photographed a jaguar high up in the Honduran Sierra del Merendón mountain range, the first time the big cat has been detected there in a decade.



The lone male, known as a "cloud jaguar," was… pic.twitter.com/EqpB6iEqKp — 🌻 AnnetteJB- Go Wild (@writethewrongs2) April 13, 2026

As CNN reported, the big cat was some 7,217 feet above sea level in the Sierra del Merendón mountain range. The sighting is a positive sign that conservation initiatives are bearing fruit in the region.

That's big news for the jaguars, which the World Wildlife Fund says have lost around 50% of their historic range, with much of that occurring in the last 14 years.

In everywhere but their biggest foothold in Amazonia, conservationists characterize the big cats as endangered or critically endangered.

Honduras and conservation organizations such as Panthera are making efforts to curb those trends with wide-ranging protections. Fittingly, it was Panthera's camera that sighted the young male jaguar.

"Deforestation and poaching are the biggest threats, and we have been working to tackle both," Castañeda, Honduras country director for Panthera, told CNN.

The tide might be turning in both regards. The country is slowing deforestation alongside active reforestation, per the World Bank.

Panthera told CNN that there's evidence of reduced poaching, and the February sighting indicates surveillance efforts are helping to ward off biodiversity loss. A number of puma sightings in recent years are also indicators of progress in the area. Jaguars are rebounding in Mexico, too.

The appearance of the cloud jaguar at this elevation, though, is something special. The majority of the species resides at elevations below 3,281 feet, and in 15 years of monitoring the Sierra del Merendón, this marked the first sighting.

The range isn't home to resident jaguars, so Castañeda hypothesized the animal was looking for a mate in Honduras or Guatemala. It and others' success could be critical to the species' genetic biodiversity.

While there's still a lot of work to be done as part of initiatives such as Panthera's Jaguar 2030 Roadmap, seeing the jaguar so high up in Honduras was unmistakably a good sign.

"It seems we are seeing a recovery in large cats in general," Castañeda said.

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