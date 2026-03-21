  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled after rail cameras capture footage of jaguar cubs in unusual area

This train camera footage indicates that the population is making a slow and steady return.

by James Anthony Bell III
Researchers from the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí were thrilled when footage of railroad tracks captured two jaguars' cubs walking.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers from the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí were thrilled when footage of railroad tracks captured two jaguar cubs walking, a rare sighting for the area. 

The video shows both cubs walking along the tracks before disappearing back into the forest upon spotting the train. 

As reported by Mexico News Daily, authorities in the state clarified that such encounters are infrequent and scattered and recommended that residents report any sightings, as the species continues to move into territories like this in search of food and shelter. 

They cited a similar incident involving a black bear cub running directly along the tracks, which is surprising given that there are very few records of black bears living in the state.  

Both the jaguar and the Mexican black bear are considered endangered in Mexico, largely due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity. 

Estimates from Nature & Culture International show there were about 20,000 jaguars in the country during the early 2000s. That number fell below 4,000 by 2010. 

According to September 2025 estimates, the jaguar population has rebounded to just over 5,300, a 30% increase from 2010. 

The Mexican government has announced ongoing efforts to enforce protective laws to ensure the survival of future generations of jaguars in the country, in collaboration with other Latin American nations. 

This train camera footage indicates that the population is making a slow and steady return. Footage like this is generally one of the best ways to monitor the progress of endangered or vulnerable species, capturing them in real time in a non-invasive manner.

Letting the footage spread on social media raises awareness of the importance of ensuring these species can continue to rebound and be protected until their populations reach sustainable levels, so that seeing them in the wild is no longer a "rare" occurrence.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider