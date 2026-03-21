Experts thrilled after rail cameras capture footage of jaguar cubs in unusual area

This train camera footage indicates that the population is making a slow and steady return.

Researchers from the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí were thrilled when footage of railroad tracks captured two jaguar cubs walking, a rare sighting for the area.

The video shows both cubs walking along the tracks before disappearing back into the forest upon spotting the train.

#Viral #SLP | ❗🐆 Nuevo avistamiento de fauna silvestre en la Zona Media.

Ferrocarrileros reportaron la presencia de cachorros de jaguar y exhortaron a la población a respetar a las especies que habitan en San Luis Potosí y su entorno natural. pic.twitter.com/LBnASd7ths — Plano Informativo (@Planoinforma) January 23, 2026

As reported by Mexico News Daily, authorities in the state clarified that such encounters are infrequent and scattered and recommended that residents report any sightings, as the species continues to move into territories like this in search of food and shelter.

They cited a similar incident involving a black bear cub running directly along the tracks, which is surprising given that there are very few records of black bears living in the state.

#SLP | Captan a un pequeño oso negro en la Zona Media. Conductor de Ferrocarril lo notó frente al tren y aprovechó para grabar este video#Noticias #NoticiasSLP pic.twitter.com/hA43HqXX1P — Código San Luis (@codigosanluisi) January 21, 2026

Both the jaguar and the Mexican black bear are considered endangered in Mexico, largely due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity.

Estimates from Nature & Culture International show there were about 20,000 jaguars in the country during the early 2000s. That number fell below 4,000 by 2010.

According to September 2025 estimates, the jaguar population has rebounded to just over 5,300, a 30% increase from 2010.

The Mexican government has announced ongoing efforts to enforce protective laws to ensure the survival of future generations of jaguars in the country, in collaboration with other Latin American nations.

This train camera footage indicates that the population is making a slow and steady return. Footage like this is generally one of the best ways to monitor the progress of endangered or vulnerable species, capturing them in real time in a non-invasive manner.

Letting the footage spread on social media raises awareness of the importance of ensuring these species can continue to rebound and be protected until their populations reach sustainable levels, so that seeing them in the wild is no longer a "rare" occurrence.

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