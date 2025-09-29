Teens meet up at revolutionary summer camp to fight for crucial cause: 'We are not waiting for the future'

Young people came together at a special summer camp in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan to talk about climate change and actively seek solutions together.

The Climate Will Not Wait summer camp took place this summer and was organized by the United Nations Development Programme. More than 40 students and 20 teachers took part. The camp was part of a regional initiative called Climate Box, which has been implemented by the UNDP in nine countries.

At the camp, young people could share their ideas and work through educational materials and practical activities that helped equip them with tools to seek solutions to some of the world's most pressing climate issues. Some of the key issues they discussed included food waste, conserving water resources, and sustainable agriculture.

Students were encouraged to come up with solutions to help tackle these issues, developing project ideas with the support of their teachers, invited guests, and UNDP experts. Several of these projects will now be presented by the students at an international youth climate festival.

There are lots of ways that people can take action in their local area to reduce harmful gas pollution and tackle some pressing climate issues. Reducing food waste and rewilding your yard are ways that you can help decrease harmful pollution while protecting biodiversity and natural ecosystems, which help create cleaner places to live.

Other easy ways to reduce your impact on the planet include taking public transport, traveling by bike or on foot, installing solar panels, and recycling.

The camp has helped support young people in Kazakhstan to develop projects, ideas, and actions that they can implement to tackle climate change at home. By the end of the year, climate-box kits will have been distributed to more than 150 schools, encouraging more young people to get involved in climate action.

"We are not waiting for the future — we are building it ourselves, because the climate is changing today, and the time to act is now!" said the participants of The Climate Will Not Wait camp, per the UNDP.

