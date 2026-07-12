Cleveland firefighters pull missing dog from flooded drain, and a microchip leads her home

"It is not like her to not come back, so he thought she was possibly gone for good."

After about a week of searching, a Cleveland dog owner was reunited with a missing pet when a coordinated rescue pulled the dog alive from a flooded drain at a decommissioned power plant site.

What happened?

According to Fox 8, animal control was sent to the Dick Goddard Way site after a worker saw a dog in a drainage basin. When responders arrived, about two feet of water remained in the basin, but the dog had already disappeared into a large drain.

Cleveland firefighters were then called in. They entered the water, found the dog — Ladda — in the drain, and used treats to coax her close enough to lift her out safely.

Once Ladda was out, responders learned she had a microchip, which helped reconnect her with her owner. He had spent about a week searching for her, had begun to think he might not get her back, and feared someone had taken her after she failed to return — something that was unusual for the dog.

Why does it matter?

This rescue came together because several people moved quickly: a worker first spotted the dog, animal control responded, and firefighters carried out the water rescue.

The rescue also highlights the role of microchips. While a collar can fall off, a registered chip gives shelters and responders a direct way to contact an owner once an animal is found — exactly what helped bring Ladda home.

What can I do?

Keeping microchip information up to date, making sure ID tags stay attached, and saving recent photos of pets can improve the chances of a reunion. If a pet goes missing, contacting local shelters and animal control early can also save time.

For Ladda's owner, the rescue ended a frightening week with unexpected relief. "He actually thought someone had stolen her because it is not like her to not come back, so he thought she was possibly gone for good," said Anna Merriman, a Cleveland Animal Control officer, according to Fox 8.

"Not all of our calls are always great outcomes so it's always great when we can reunite a dog with their owner and have a happy ending," she added.

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