Expert debunks harmful myth about widespread forest practice: 'That just isn't true'

A forestry expert is clearing up a misconception about clearcutting large patches of forest.

Ross Reid (@nerdyaboutnature) broke down why clear cutting has a negative impact on biodiversity in a detailed TikTok. As he explained, cleared areas appear to increase the number of wildlife such as deer and elk, but the animals just become more visible and consolidate in a single space, making them more easily preyed upon by wolves and coyotes and hunted by humans, which actually drives down populations.

And the forests don't regain their biodiversity for decades either. After 20 years, Reid explained that tall trees create a dense canopy that kills the understory, creating what he called a "biodiversity desert," meaning limited food options for bears, deer, elk, birds, and other wildlife. In fact, it can take 150-300 years for a forest to develop into complex habitats capable of supporting a variety of species.

In his video, Reid debunked the myth that clearcutting forests "increases biodiversity" for birds, deer, elk, and moose, but studies he cited show "that just isn't true."

According to the World Wildlife Fund, forests are being cut down at an alarming rate. In 2024 alone, we lost 16.6 million acres of tropical primary rainforests, a rate equivalent to 18 soccer fields per minute. Removing trees at that volume creates or exacerbates a variety of issues, from extreme weather events to erosion, economic impacts, and more.

Reid did offer a solution that would allow people to continue logging: "select harvesting," which maintains biodiversity with trees of mixed ages and species growing side by side. These kinds of forests also reduce the impact of forest fires, droughts, and other climate-driven weather events.

People in the comments appreciated Reid's explanation.

"This makes sense why the forest that I used to visit felt dead. They have done clear cutting on the reg for decades," one person wrote.

Another added: "Healthy forests support much more wildlife than any clear cut ever could. Thanks for this vid."

