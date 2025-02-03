  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers discover unexpected graveyard visitors after years of surveying lands — here's why it matters

The preservation efforts of charities such as Caring for God's Acre are doing their part to limit the loss.

by Audrey Brewer
You might not expect a churchyard or graveyard to be bursting with life, but a charity in the United Kingdom has discovered that these spaces provide an unexpected home for a variety of species.

The Guardian reported that the nonprofit, Caring for God's Acre, mapped over 20,000 cemeteries over the years, finding more than 10,800 species, including "dormice, bats, and beetles," per the outlet.

"The records show that over a quarter of the species documented are on the Red List, with more than 80 species classified as threatened, vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered," Caring for God's Acre Director Harriet Carty said in a statement.

The Red List is curated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and cites "habitat loss and fragmentation" from human activities as the chief threat to the continent's biodiversity. 

The charity has also partnered with other organizations across the country as well as encouraged people to contribute records on their own — and 30,000 people have participated so far. 

Engaging with the natural world around you is an excellent way to improve your mental health. The American Psychological Association reports that spending time in nature and green spaces can improve mood, decrease stress, foster community connection, and offer cognitive benefits. Spending time in a graveyard may sound dreary, but it can have net positive for people engaging in reporting wildlife and connecting with history. 

Many of the species documented in the cemeteries, including bats, beetles, and butterflies, are pollinators, which are crucial to the lifecycle of every plant, from wildflowers to crops. According to The Wildlife Trust, pollinators in the United Kingdom are responsible for £690 million worth of crops annually, making them essential to the economy and the environment. 

So, the preservation efforts of charities such as Caring for God's Acre go a long way. You can help at home by advocating for policies that limit air pollution and other issues that impact pollinators. You can also plant a pollinator-friendly garden, even if you have limited space. A few flowers, whether on a porch or in a churchyard, can help secure a greener future for all

