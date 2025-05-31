Locals outraged after more than 1,000 valuable trees mysteriously disappear: 'Going to hurt everyone overall'

"These trees take decades to cultivate the right profile."

More than 1,000 prized durian trees were recently chopped down in Malaysia, sparking outrage among farmers and prompting a corruption investigation into how the destruction was allowed to happen.

According to VnExpress, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating several individuals tied to the dispute in the durian-producing region of Raub in the state of Pahang. The investigation isn't just focusing on government overreach; it's also probing how so many trees were removed without intervention from authorities.

The dispute over the custardy, sweet yet bitter fruit began in April when the government chopped down 200 durian trees it claimed were grown illegally on state-controlled land despite farmers' protests. Farmers and activists, backed by the Save Musang King Alliance, according to Malaysiakini, argued that a court order issued in May 2024 should have blocked the destruction. Despite this, more than 1,000 Musang King durian trees — a highly valued durian variety with growing demand in Malaysia, Singapore, and China — were reportedly removed.

This loss is more than economic. These mature trees take over a decade to bear fruit, and clearing them not only disrupts local farming communities but also harms the surrounding ecosystem. Mass durian cultivation has contributed to deforestation in the region, pushing out native wildlife and eliminating carbon-storing forests. But the trees cut down in this case were grown on previously used farmland — an example of how durians can be grown sustainably.

"When done responsibly, durian farming can support local pollinators and avoid further forest loss," an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report noted. However, destroying older, established trees leaves the land barren, releasing stored carbon and disturbing the delicate soil ecosystem.

For those seeking to boost biodiversity closer to home, planting native species that support pollinators, like the fruit bats that pollinate the durian fruit, is a simple but powerful step toward environmental resilience and sustainability.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Reactions from social media varied.

"Good durian trees take time and nurturing," one Reddit commenter wrote. "These trees take decades to cultivate the right profile. Relocation should've been the discussion."

Another added, "Cutting them down is going to hurt everyone overall, especially talking about food sustainability and security."

As the investigation continues, many are calling for accountability — and stronger protections for both farmers and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.