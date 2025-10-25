Officials issue urgent warning after discovering harmful creatures in US lake: 'We don't want them in our waterways'

An invasive mollusk from China has been found in a lake in Missouri. Due to its highly invasive nature, officials were called briskly to intervene.

What's happening?

The staff of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirmed they removed over 150 specimens of the Chinese mystery snail in Lake Minesa in Marshall, Missouri. After a concerned local alerted the department, the MDC staff commenced removal efforts, as this snail is an invasive species that reproduces quickly.

MDC malacologist Stephen McMurray said in a press release, "These snails, like other invasive species, are able to reproduce rapidly and outcompete our native species for important food and habitat resources. Chinese mystery snail in particular can be a vector of diseases that can affect humans, so we don't want them in our waterways."

At the time of the press release, it remained unclear how the snails got into the lake.

Why are Chinese mystery snails important?

The Chinese mystery snail is incredibly resilient to many environmental stressors, according to the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario, Canada. This includes both changing water temperatures and drier conditions, even though its habitats are in soft mud found in lakes, ponds, calm streams, and even roadside ditches.

This snail can also outcompete many native species, which can significantly affect the biodiversity of the waterways where they live. In addition, the Chinese mystery snail can alter nutrient cycling because its excessive fecal matter excretion affects nitrogen and phosphorus cycling, disturbing the algal, bacterial, and zooplankton populations.

Furthermore, Chinese mystery snails attract parasites and diseases which can affect other animals, as well as clog water intake pipes.

What's being done about Chinese mystery snails?

The snails were removed quickly after receiving the call to ensure no further spreading.

The MDC took the opportunity to remind local citizens not to dump aquarium species or aquarium water in public lakes and ponds, as adding an invasive species can have a significant impact in a short time.

Invasive species outcompete native species for vital resources, harming entire ecosystems. We can all do our part at home by planting native plants, which help conserve natural resources, aid food security, and limit the spread of diseases.

MDC staff also encouraged boaters to practice clean boating techniques to avoid accidentally spreading mollusks and invasive plants into foreign waters.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



