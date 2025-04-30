Officials raise alarm after fisherman captures hairy-clawed crab in major river: 'Significant infrastructure and ecological damage'

An unexpected catch in the Columbia River has Oregon wildlife officials on high alert — and for good reason. A commercial fisherman recently pulled in a Chinese mitten crab, a species banned in the Pacific Northwest due to its destructive history.

This marks the first confirmed sighting of the invasive crustacean in the region — and it could spell trouble for the local ecosystem and the economy.

What's happening?

On April 22, a fisherman caught a large male Chinese mitten crab in the Lower Columbia River and delivered it to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). The crab is recognizable by its furry, mitten-like claws and a carapace with four spines on each side. Native to East Asia, the crabs likely arrived as larvae via ballast water from ships — or possibly through illegal human introduction.

The discovery has raised concerns among state agencies about the potential for a repeat of past infestations. In the late 1990s, the species "caused significant infrastructure and ecological damage in and around San Francisco Bay when the population was at its height," according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

ODFW is asking the public to keep an eye out. If you spot a mitten crab, don't release it. Instead, snap photos, note the location, and report the sighting to the Oregon Invasive Species Council or the State Police TIPS Line.

Why is this discovery concerning?

Chinese mitten crabs are more than just a curious sight — they're a major ecological threat. These burrowing crabs can destabilize riverbanks, clog irrigation systems, and compete with native species for food and habitat. Their presence could disrupt the delicate balance of the Columbia River's ecosystem, threatening fish populations and increasing maintenance costs for local infrastructure.

If left unchecked, this single catch could signal the start of a wider infestation — one that's both expensive and hard to reverse.

What's being done about it?

Agencies like ODFW and the Oregon Invasive Species Council are already mobilizing public awareness efforts and monitoring programs. The U.S. Geological Survey also tracks invasive species to aid in early detection and rapid response.

On a national level, the federal Nonindigenous Aquatic Nuisance Prevention and Control Act helps coordinate actions to manage and prevent the spread of aquatic invaders like the mitten crab.

And individuals can make a difference too — by reporting sightings, avoiding the release of non-native species, and learning how ballast water and aquarium dumping contribute to the spread of invasive marine life.

Because when it comes to keeping rivers healthy and thriving, every set of eyes helps.

