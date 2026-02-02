Experts delighted after capturing rare footage of unlikely creature: 'Surprise guest'

Experts and bird aficionados alike were in fine feather when an endangered bird appeared for the first time at a location in China.

South App reported that the "surprise guest" Chinese merganser showed off its pretty crested head and the dark-edged white feathers that earned its other name, the scaly-sided merganser, at Huguangyan Scenic Area in Zhanjiang, Guangdong.

Birdwatchers and naturalists flocked to the area to snap photos or take a gander at the bird, the first of its kind ever to appear in the area.

Although its numbers are estimated at around 2,500 to 4,500 worldwide, the merganser is still more common than other endangered birds that make China their habitat. Conservationists theorize that there are fewer than 1,000 white-eared night herons left, according to ScienceDirect, and BirdLife International reports that there are fewer than 150 Dalmatian pelicans left.

Though the sighting is cheering, the Chinese merganser is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is on the Red List, which compiles the touchstone data on species' endangerment statuses.

BirdLife's DataZone says a major reason for the Chinese mergansers' shrinking numbers is that "riverine forests throughout breeding habitat are still threatened by the construction of hydroelectric dams, dredging, and other human-induced disturbances, despite the strengthening of laws to prevent large-scale deforestation in Russia, China, and DPR Korea."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

There are real benefits to saving endangered species that go beyond offering birdwatchers a sight to see.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explains that people thrive when species survive — they offer medicinal properties and protect agriculture and biodiversity, and more.

When species such as the vaquita porpoise flourish, fishing is more sustainable. Animals such as red squirrels draw tourists eager to see them. The return of the Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa Hui plant in Hawaiʻi preserves culture and tradition.

South App says the Chinese merganser prefers to live in "minimally disturbed" areas with little human activity, adding that it is a "a reliable indicator of ecological health" and that its presence "highlights the city's high-quality natural environment."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.