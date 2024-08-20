China reels as officials navigate record-breaking weather event: 'Deviated from the norm'

China has been breaking records in utility-scale solar and wind projects, but it's also been struggling with flooding and intense heat this year.

What's happening?

The country's push toward sustainable projects is admirable, but rising global temperatures and severe weather have been hitting hard. As The Guardian reported, rainfall in China was 13.3% higher than average, leading to more significant flooding than in any year since record keeping began in 1998.

Dabu County in particular saw an increase of 84% in cumulative rainfall during January and April as compared to 2023, as noted by Give2Asia.

The country also just suffered its hottest single month since 1961, the year observations were first recorded, as The Guardian detailed.

This led the national meteorological administration to state that the climate had "deviated from the norm" and has been driving the increase in natural disasters, threatening life in the region.

Why is this weather trend so worrying?

It's not just China. Planet-warming gases have been building in the atmosphere, in no small part because of human industry and agriculture. We've also been modifying natural environments, building up cities, laying down roads, and diverting waterways.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Higher temperatures can melt ice sheets and glaciers and cause seawater to expand, as NASA explains. This can affect coastal areas and rivers directly, while climate-driven extreme weather events only exacerbate the problems.

As the Natural Resources Defense Council detailed, flood-prone areas in the United States alone are expected to double this century. More than half of the population in the country lives and works in areas susceptible to these dangers.

What can we do about it?

By transitioning to clean, renewable energy sources and giving dirty fuels the boot, we can at least work toward reducing global temperatures. China has already pledged to peak emissions by 2030 and get down to net zero by 2060, as The Guardian shared.

To address rising water levels, we can support efforts to restore wetlands and other natural barriers that help curb rampant flooding. By building up our green infrastructure, investing in water-smart improvements to buildings, and developing flood-resistant crops, we can work to improve life for communities on the front lines.

On a smaller scale, we can all help by cleaning up waterway-blocking trash (which is usually plastic) and planting gardens to mitigate local flooding — and that's just a start.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.