  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers stunned to discover cause of change in chimpanzee mating behavior: 'Rarely been demonstrated before'

Male chimpanzees use specific mating request gestures.

by Yei Ling Ma
Male chimpanzees use specific mating request gestures.

Photo Credit: iStock

A recent study on chimpanzees in Taï National Park in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, revealed that chimpanzees are losing traditions of male mating gestures. This coincides with declining chimpanzee populations due to human activity, according to an article posted to Phys.org. The loss of traditional chimpanzee social and cultural behaviors within groups may never be recovered even if population numbers return to healthier states.

What's happening?

Like other wildlife species, including koalas and polar bears, chimpanzees are threatened by habitat loss. Human activity — such as deforestation from logging, mining, and agriculture — destroys chimpanzee habitats. As a result, chimpanzees are forced into small areas of the forest where they are more vulnerable to poaching (to be kept as exotic pets or used as bushmeat, as the International Fund for Animal Welfare reported).

They are also forced to resort to alternative food sources, such as bat guano, which could increase the risk of communicable diseases and reduce the population.

Male chimpanzees use specific mating request gestures, such as the "knuckle knock" or "heel click," to signal to female chimpanzees that they are ready for reproductive activities.

According to the recent chimpanzee study, chimpanzees in the North group used the "knuckle knock" widely before the year 2004. But North group male chimpanzees have not used the "knuckle knock" gesture in over 20 years now.

This may be due to the loss of male chimpanzee role models who would otherwise carry on the traditional mating request gesture. In 2008, the last adult male chimpanzee of the North group was killed by a poacher, the study found, wiping out any male role models to teach younger generations the local group's traditional signal.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Studying the development of communicative gestures within groups and between neighboring groups, the study authors found that variance in mating gestures and signals indicated "socially learned dialects in chimpanzees, evidence that has rarely been demonstrated before," senior author Catherine Crockford said, per Phys.org.

Why are declining chimpanzee populations notable?

Chimpanzees are listed as endangered species under the Intentional Union for the Conservation of Nature, according to the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation. Declining chimpanzee populations could mean the risk of losing these species forever, disrupting the balance of local ecosystems and potentially leading to further species extinctions.

The recent study also revealed that the effects of a dip in population may be long-lasting even if the decline is temporary. For example, though North group male chimpanzee numbers have "returned to levels comparable to when the gesture was last observed," the gesture has not returned, the study found. The behavior has been lost for the entire group. 

What's being done to protect chimpanzees?

Conservation groups like the World Wildlife Fund are working to establish protected areas in parts of Africa where chimpanzees naturally roam and live. Advocates are also petitioning government stakeholders and training law enforcement officers to disrupt the chimpanzee poaching trade, the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance reported.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x