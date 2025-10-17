Researchers make breakthrough in fight against dangerous virus: 'We can identify their weak points'

"This is really just the beginning."

A virus is spreading rapidly due to climate shifts, but new research may help treat it.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, have studied a virus called Sindbis and identified new mechanisms for its treatment.

The research paper found that a severe strain of the virus specialized in attacking one or two specific proteins in order to breach the blood-brain barrier. Isolating those proteins could aid in the development of antivirals and vaccines.

Why are viruses important?

Sindbis is closely related to another virus called chikungunya, which is transmitted by mosquitoes and causes severe joint pain and fever. The mosquitoes that spread it cover a larger range due to increasing global temperatures and humidity, exacerbated by atmospheric pollution.

This has led to a surge in virus cases requiring effective treatment. The progress made in treating or vaccinating Sindbis could be applied to chikungunya. Very few cases breach the blood-brain barrier, but protecting against that risk could save lives.

"These viruses are already here, and climate change is only increasing the risk," said researcher Pablo Alvarez, per the school's summary of the findings. "By learning how they breach the brain's defenses, we can identify their weak points — and that's the first step toward protecting people from the most devastating outcomes."

What's being done about chikungunya?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several guidelines to help prevent the contraction of chikungunya. It suggests using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants. The CDC also recommends treating clothing and gear with the synthetic insecticide permethrin.

Lodging with air conditioning can also help, or screens and nets if not available. Around the home, removing still water can help prevent mosquito breeding sites. Getting inoculated before traveling is also key, and researchers are hopeful about improving vaccines.

"This is really just the beginning," said report author Melody Li. "By improving our models and expanding our studies, we hope to stay ahead of these emerging pathogens."

