Officials take drastic action after shocking surge in cases of dangerous disease: 'Exceptional preventive treatment'

The spread of a mosquito-borne illness has surged in France this summer, calling for immediate action by local authorities to attack the problem at its source.

What's happening?

According to Connexion France, this summer, there have been over 300 native cases of people affected by tropical mosquito-borne diseases. The most recent surge in illnesses involves 52 cases of chikungunya in the town of Bergerac.

Authorities sprayed insecticide throughout the area on Sept. 10 to keep the mosquitoes at bay.

"This exceptional preventive treatment aims to prevent a chain of local transmission of these diseases," Bergerac authorities said, per Connexion France.

Why is the virus surge concerning?

Chikungunya is just one of many vector-borne diseases, which are spread by bites that transmit pathogens. WebMD reports: "Vector-borne diseases cause roughly 700,000 deaths worldwide every year."

With chikungunya, some symptoms include joint pain, fatigue, headache, and fever. Though the symptoms typically cease within a week, for people predisposed to other health issues, the effect can be more dire.

The spread of vector-borne diseases points to more than just a growing human health issue — it is also tied to issues with the climate.

Surges in these diseases can often be linked to warming temperatures, as seen in France's summer numbers. As colder climates shrink, as well as cold seasons, habitable locations for carriers such as mosquitoes have more options for where to go.

With record-breaking high temperatures continuing to happen around the globe, mosquito- and tick-related illnesses can be expected to increase.

What's being done about the spread of chikungunya?

Luckily, official measures seem to be effective and are being taken seriously to contain this disease. In Vitrolle, another town in France, the spread was stopped quickly with similar measures.

"It's a bit like forest fires; every time we intervene quickly and forcefully, it limits the spread," said Olivier Reilhes, director of public health at ARS Paca, as quoted by FluTrackers.

As much of the rising temperatures in our climate can be attributed to the burning of dirty fuels, educating yourself on critical environmental issues — and even looking for clean energy alternatives for high-pollution items — can help you do your part in protecting the planet.

