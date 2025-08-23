Concerns rise as resident comes down with debilitating illness spread by mosquitoes: 'Expand into new regions'

It was the first time the area had seen a case in six years.

In summer 2025, a Hong Kong resident developed symptoms of the mosquito-borne illness chikungunya — the first time the area had seen a case in six years.

What's happening?

The illness chikungunya is primarily transmitted via mosquito bites. Bloomberg reported that a 12-year-old developed a rash, fever, and significant joint pain after traveling to Foshan, China.

In previous weeks, the city of Foshan had reported over 6,500 infections, which had officials worried about the spread, per Bloomberg.

The Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department used mosquito control techniques at the patient's home. Bloomberg reported that the actions included fogging, removing stagnant water that could attract mosquitoes, and increasing public awareness.

Although the infection doesn't generally spread between people (except in rare cases from mother to child or via infected blood), Bloomberg explained that mosquitoes that bite an infected person can transmit the virus to another person they bite.

Why is the increase in vector-borne diseases important?

While chikungunya is often contained to specific regions, rising temperatures and extreme weather changes are contributing to its spread, along with the spread of other vector-borne diseases.

Many areas are seeing rare cases or surges in mosquito-borne viruses, including the Bay Area, Puerto Rico, and other parts of the Americas.

A rise in global temperatures and changing weather patterns are making it easier for mosquitoes to breed.

"Warmer temperatures and increased rainfall are helping Aedes mosquitoes expand into new regions," explained one doctor from the infectious diseases division at the University of Texas, per ABC News.

The Pan American Health Organization has stated that disease-carrying mosquitoes have become more common in recent years in areas where they didn't previously survive. Since chikungunya isn't the only infection transmitted by insects, the CDC highlighted that others, like West Nile, dengue fever, and Lyme disease, may also increase.

What's being done to prevent vector-borne illnesses?

Preventing vector-borne diseases like chikungunya requires widespread effort, but there are plenty of ways to get involved.

For example, officials in China have done everything from releasing mosquito-eating fish into the wild to promoting and monitoring the removal of stagnant water that could act as a breeding ground for the insects, per the BBC.

On an individual level, the World Health Organization recommends that people take preventative measures by wearing long sleeves and pants and using bug repellent.

You can also support local actions for reducing planet-overheating pollution, such as switching to cleaner energy sources, using public transportation, and voting for pro-climate candidates.

