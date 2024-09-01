Officials confirm first fatal case of mosquito-borne virus in nearly two decades: 'A stark reminder'

"We are deeply saddened by the loss."

County officials in the Bay Area confirmed a death related to a mosquito-borne disease for the first time in nearly 20 years, according to a report published by the San Francisco Chronicle.

What's happening?

Officials in Contra Costa County announced that a resident died from West Nile virus in July. It was the first death from West Nile in Contra Costa since 2006.

Mosquitoes can carry West Nile virus after feeding on an infected bird. Though many cases of West Nile virus do not lead to any symptoms, some patients experience a fever, headache, body aches, and vomiting.

"West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While most cases of West Nile virus are not fatal, officials in Contra Costa viewed the death as a wake-up call.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Contra Costa County resident to West Nile virus," Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District general manager Paula Macedo told the Chronicle. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting ourselves from mosquito bites and supporting community efforts to control mosquito populations."

Why is this concerning?

Increasing global temperatures have created more ideal conditions for disease-spreading mosquitoes. The tragic death of the Contra Costa resident is a reminder to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites, especially during summer months.

Using insect repellent and wearing loose-fitting clothing that covers your arms and legs are ways you can protect yourself from bug bites.

What's being done about West Nile in the Bay Area?

Moving toward a more sustainable future to keep the planet's temperatures in balance not only helps protect the environment but also global health. Simple actions to reduce pollution causing Earth to warm at an accelerated rate include switching to LED light bulbs and unplugging appliances when they aren't in use.

In Contra Costa, officials are still investigating the cause of the disease, per the Chronicle. While they have not provided updates on where the infection happened, they have detected additional cases of West Nile virus in a bird and five chickens, according to district spokesperson Nola Woods.

Officials and health experts have urged local residents in the Bay Area to be vigilant about mosquito-bite prevention and to drain standing water, which is where mosquitoes reproduce.

