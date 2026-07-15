Chicago braces for second heat wave in 3 weeks as heat index nears 100 and pollution alert returns

When hot days stack up without much overnight relief, the body has a harder time cooling down.

Another round of dangerous summer heat is settling over Chicago only three weeks after the last major warmup, and parts of the region away from the lake could feel closer to 100 degrees than the actual air temperature.

The hotter weather is also bringing back air-quality concerns, creating a double risk for people spending time outdoors.

What's happening?

Chicago is entering its second heat wave in roughly three weeks, with the worst of it expected Tuesday and Wednesday and elevated temperatures likely to continue through Friday. Even though this stretch is not forecast to match the late June and early July heat in severity, it is still expected to be intense, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the National Weather Service, communities farther inland than Lake Michigan could see highs in the 90s, and it may feel close to 100 degrees for much of the week. Temperatures at O'Hare International Airport reached 92 degrees on Monday.

A broad zone of high pressure stretching across much of the United States and southern Canada is fueling the heat, meteorologist Mike Bardou said. "It's a pretty strong one, even for this time of year," he said of the pressure system.

The heat wave is also arriving during the part of July that usually delivers Chicago's hottest weather, a period that typically runs from July 6 through July 24.

Chicago's previous heat wave earlier this year was stronger, with heat index readings reaching around 105 degrees, and this week's event is expected to stay below that level.

Why does it matter?

High heat can quickly become dangerous, especially for older adults, young children, people with chronic illnesses, and outdoor workers. When there is little overnight relief, the body has a harder time cooling down, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Air quality is adding to the concern. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared an air pollution action day for Monday and Tuesday, meaning pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

These risks add up to mounting public-health pressure, economic stress, and greater risk for vulnerable communities.

Chicago's latest hot stretch also fits a broader pattern seen around the world, where longer and more frequent periods of extreme heat are testing the city's infrastructure and public-health systems. New Jersey recently linked dozens of suspected deaths to a heat dome that gripped the eastern U.S. earlier this month, a reminder of how quickly high heat can turn dangerous.

What's being done?

The Department of Family and Support Services said its six cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. whenever temperatures reach at least 90 degrees. They are intended for residents who lack reliable home cooling.

People can also take steps to lower their risk from heat exposure. These steps include drinking water regularly, limiting strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, closing blinds to block direct sun, and checking on neighbors.

Residents are also urged never to leave children or pets in parked cars, as temperatures in a vehicle can climb to dangerous levels very quickly. You should also watch for symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, or confusion. If the air feels especially hazy or irritating, it may be worth reducing time outdoors, particularly for anyone with breathing issues.

"Stay hydrated. Take breaks. Find some cooling relief as much as you can," Bardou said. "It's going to be hot, and it's somewhat typical for this time of year, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions."

Communities are adapting to rising temperatures by adding shade, expanding access to cooling, and improving home energy efficiency to keep indoor spaces safer during heat waves.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.