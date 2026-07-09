Officials report 22 suspected deaths after relentless heat dome scorches eastern US

"This type of heat can quickly become life-threatening to humans and to animals of all ages."

The intense heat dome that smothered the eastern United States for days has been losing some strength. Still, New Jersey says 22 suspected heat-related deaths may have been tied to the event.

What's happening?

Starting at the very end of June, a surge of extreme heat spread across much of the country, persisting through the July 4 holiday weekend. Hundreds of millions of Americans sweltered through it, and more than 20 states saw temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

FOX Weather reported that the core of the worst heat had begun shifting out of the Northeast and Midwest by Sunday and toward the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. In some places, temperatures in the 90s and low 100s felt more like 105 to 115 degrees.

State officials in New Jersey said over 20 suspected heat-related deaths were reported, mostly in the central and northern parts of the state. The people involved ranged in age from their mid-30s to their 80s, according to FOX.

Since last week, more than 140 temperature records have been broken. Newark International Airport reached 105 degrees on July 2, its hottest mark since 2001, while LaGuardia Airport climbed to 102 and broke a daily record that had stood since 1966.

"This is not a typical summer heat wave," the New Jersey Department of Public Health said. "This type of heat can quickly become life-threatening to humans and to animals of all ages."

What is the range of health and safety concerns?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards in the U.S. because it can quickly overwhelm the body. This is especially true for young children, older adults, outdoor workers, people with chronic illnesses, and anyone without reliable access to air conditioning.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods in ways that extend far beyond an uncomfortable afternoon. Dangerous heat can send people to the hospital, put pets and wildlife at risk, strain power grids, disrupt travel, reduce work hours for people in outdoor jobs, and drive up cooling costs for families already struggling with household expenses.

What can be done?

Even if the heat dome is weakening, heat index values near 100 degrees can still be dangerous. Drink water regularly, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and spend time in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Check on neighbors, relatives, and friends who may be especially vulnerable, particularly older adults and people who live alone. Children and pets should never be left in a parked car, even for a short time, and animals should always have access to water and shade.

If you need to be outside for work or errands, take frequent breaks, wear light clothing, and watch for symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, headache, a rapid pulse, or confusion. Local weather alerts and heat advisories can help people decide when to change plans. And improving equitable access to cooling centers and drinking water can improve public health overall.

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