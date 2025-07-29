Officials issue temporary ban on popular fishing practice — here's what's happening

Officials in Maryland are once again employing a mid-season closure for recreational fishing of one of the most popular species.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle reported that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has imposed a temporary ban on fishing of the Chesapeake Bay striped bass for the sixth year running.

The restriction comes amid peak temperatures, which increase the fatality rate of bass that are caught and released in the bay. The pause will last from July 16 to July 31.

During approved seasons, anglers are permitted to keep one bass per day; additional catches must be released. Even when the greatest care is taken by anglers, some released fish will still perish. During the closures, anglers are encouraged to target invasive aquatic species, such as the blue catfish and snakehead.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes the blue catfish as "invasive and delicious." These aggressive hunters have proved to be far more tolerant of saltwater than anticipated and have caused immense harm to local species. Catching and eating invasive species is a tried-and-true method used in many locales.

The Chesapeake Bay striped bass, also known as rockfish, is a prized catch for recreational and commercial fishers. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation notes they can reach lengths of up to 5 feet and live for up to 30 years. As the top predators in the bay, they play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the area's food web.

Their numbers fell sharply in the 1970s and '80s because of overfishing, but they rebounded to historical levels thanks to conservation efforts. However, they are under threat again due to declining food supplies (especially low numbers of menhaden), low oxygen levels, and disruptions to breeding because of rising ocean temperatures.

Fishing bans offer a respite to marine life in overfished waters, but they also favor fishing communities by improving catch rates in the long run. By decisive local action, state officials are helping to ensure the rockfish can be enjoyed by generations of sport fishers to come.

