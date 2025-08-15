Officials make stunning announcement as vital lake rebounds after years of drought: 'This is amazing'

"I was of the mind that we'd never see this again, I'm glad I was wrong."

For the first time in over three years, Cheney Lake in Kansas has officially reached full capacity.

According to KWCH 12 News, Cheney Lake water levels reached 1,421.6 feet, making it 100% full for the first time since 2022. The Army Corps of Engineers reported the rise on July 27, just two months after the lake level was reported eight feet lower than normal.

This increase in water was due to heavy rainfall, helping the lake rise seven feet in just 20 days. It comes as a relief to nearby residents. Cheney Reservoir, which is part of Cheney Lake, is Wichita's primary source of drinking water. It provides over 70% of the city's water, per the Cheney Lake Watershed.

The rainfall also helped the lake's ecosystem, which consists of numerous fish species, deer, doves, rabbits, quail, skunks, bobcats, and more animals. Many rely on it as a water and food source.

The plants and animals around Cheney Lake contribute to the healthy, balanced ecosystem. They support water, air, and soil quality. A disruption due to water scarcity could cause a decline in populations and weaken biodiversity, leading to disease outbreaks, food scarcity, and extreme weather.

Before the heavy rainfall, lawn watering restrictions were put in place as part of a drought response plan, per KWCH. The Stage 2 water restrictions are still in effect as of August 7 and could become permanent. Officials want to be cautious.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Residents can help conserve water by switching to a natural lawn or rewilding their yard. Native plants need less watering and can thrive better on their own, reducing lawn maintenance. Any efforts to save water can protect a community and its natural resources.

Many Wichita locals are delighted to see a full Cheney Lake.

On a Reddit post discussing the news, one person wrote, "This is amazing. I was of the mind that we'd never see this again, I'm glad I was wrong."

Several showed support for officials' decision to maintain water restrictions, with one commenter saying, "Water restrictions are likely going to remain permanently, which I agree with. Three days a week to water lawns and landscape is plenty."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.