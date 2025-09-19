Business owners celebrate as beloved lake rebounds from years-long crisis: 'Can happen very quickly when Mother Nature decides to act'

Cheney Lake in Kansas has suffered from severely low water levels in recent years, but this year the reservoir has returned to normal, according to KWCH.

The recovery has allowed visitors to once again enjoy the lake's natural beauty while also bolstering the local tourism economy. One marina owner was thrilled with the lake's rebound after visitors swarmed his business.

"We've experienced about three years of drought and two years of flooding," said Kevin O'Brien, owner of O'Brien's Marina at Cheney Lake, in an interview with KWCH.

"To see that the water levels are now normal makes us happy. Personally, this is probably the fourth time I've seen the lake rise over eight feet within a two-and-a-half to three-week period. It can happen very quickly when Mother Nature decides to act," he added.

After several storms in the spring, including a two-inch downpour, Cheney Lake rose approximately 17 inches, narrowing the gap to about eight feet below its conservation level.

The city of Wichita also issued drought response plans with phased restrictions tied to lake averages, while large infrastructure repair and maintenance efforts further drove recovery. Conservation practices, combined with a consistently wet spring, played a critical role in the lake's rejuvenation.

Still, some water issues remain. Water quality impediments, such as harmful algae blooms often linked to agricultural runoff, continue to threaten ecosystems and contaminate the water with toxins.

Agricultural runoff carries nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen from fertilizers, as well as sediment, into the lake. These byproducts fuel excessive algae growth, which can produce cyanotoxins harmful to humans, pets, and wildlife.

For the local community, this contamination has multiple consequences: Water becomes unsafe for swimming or fishing, drinking water quality is affected, and costly water treatment measures are required.

Now, with visitors once again boating, camping, and fishing, tourism is making a comeback. The replenished reservoir supports improved water quality and supply, as well as restored biodiversity, with fish and other marine life benefiting from the recovery.

Community-led conservation remains essential to protecting Cheney Lake.

Ongoing efforts by the city of Wichita, local farmers, and residents demonstrate how collective action can help safeguard the lake's ecosystems and ensure its long-term resilience.

