Prosecutors spotlight disturbing new tactic that's making illegal scheme nearly impossible to track: '[The criminals] are always ahead of us'

While some corporations have pledged to clean up their supply chains, enforcement remains a challenge.

Ranchers in Brazil have found a sneaky new way to clear forests: chemical deforestation.

Instead of relying on chainsaws or fires, The New York Times reported that ranchers are using herbicides to kill trees slowly, making the damage nearly invisible to detection systems. This method is quietly reshaping protected areas into pastures for cattle grazing, with devastating consequences for ecosystems.

What's happening?

Brazil's deforestation battle is intensifying as ranchers turn to herbicides to covertly clear protected forests. These chemicals dry out the trees and leave behind dead, gray trunks. Once the trees are gone, the land is converted into pastures for cattle grazing.

Why use chemicals? It's all about avoiding detection. Satellite monitoring systems — Brazil's front-line defense against deforestation — look for dramatic changes, like sudden clearings or fires. Chemical deforestation, on the other hand, flies under the radar and is often mistaken for natural tree death.

This tactic has already ravaged over 180 square miles of forest, according to Repórter Brasil, with the actual scale likely much larger. Among those accused is Claudecy Oliveira Lemes, a rancher charged with spraying herbicides across an area as big as New York City.

The prosecutor of the case, Ana Luiza Peterlini, told the New York Times: "It's more difficult to detect, it looks like a fire and you can deforest thousands of hectares in a short time. [The criminals] are always ahead of us."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

But Lemes is just one player in a growing trend that threatens some of the world's most vital ecosystems.

Why is protecting the Amazon important?

The Amazon and Pantanal regions aren't just pretty places — they're essential for the planet. These forests absorb massive amounts of carbon dioxide, regulate weather patterns, and host countless species of plants and animals found nowhere else on Earth. When these areas are destroyed, it accelerates climate change, disrupts ecosystems, and puts rare species at risk.

Chemical deforestation is especially harmful because it poisons the environment in ways traditional methods don't. Once the chemicals enter the soil and water, they can cause long-term damage to plants, animals, and even people. Indigenous communities and rural towns near these areas often bear the brunt, with reports of poisoned water supplies and toxic exposure forcing people to flee their homes.

What's being done about it?

Brazil is fighting back, albeit slowly. Legal cases like Lemes' aim to set an example, and agencies are working to improve satellite systems for detecting chemical deforestation.

Meanwhile, the Times reported that some towns in Brazil have banned aerial spraying after multiple poisoning incidents, showing that local action can make a difference.

On a global scale, advocacy groups, such as Mighty Earth, are calling out the meat industry's role in driving deforestation. Companies like JBS — one of the world's largest meat producers — have been linked to ranchers accused of clearing protected lands. While some corporations have pledged to clean up their supply chains, enforcement remains a challenge.

So, what can you do?

Opting for plant-based meals or reducing meat consumption can help shrink the demand for deforestation-linked cattle. Supporting organizations that fight for forest conservation and sustainable farming practices is another way to make an impact. Every small action counts in the fight to protect these irreplaceable ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.