Officials release cheetahs in natural habitat after more than 100 years' absence — here's why the project is already a success

Cheetahs are one of those animals that many people dream of seeing in the wild.

There's an even better chance of that happening now in India, since they've been reintroduced to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. Devdiscourse reported that this is the latest step taken in Project Cheetah, which is trying to revitalize the animal in its former natural habitats in India. So far, the project has seen 14 cubs born, which it is counting as a significant success.

The project is succeeding in bringing cheetahs back to areas where they haven't been seen in the wild for somewhere between 100 and 200 years. The cheetahs there now were brought from Namibia and South Africa but are now making India their home.

The leaders of Project Cheetah are touting this successful reintroduction as a win for biodiversity. The Royal Society explains that biodiversity is important for all life on Earth, and our ecosystems are naturally biodiverse. If we want to continue having an ecosystem that supports life on this planet, we need to maintain biodiversity.

The Global Challenges Foundation said that losing biodiversity can lead to ecosystem collapse. Without biodiversity, the land can't produce enough food to support everyone who needs to eat, and our living conditions will get worse. Since we want people around the world to have enough food every day, it makes sense to throw some weight behind projects focused on increasing biodiversity.

If you want to support innovative ideas like Project Cheetah, you can donate money to support reintroduction and biodiversity causes. You can also learn more about these issues in general, including unconventional ways of supporting biodiversity. Finally, you can learn how to support biodiversity and related projects even in an urban area, then get to work wherever you live.

