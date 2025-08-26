Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourist's thoughtless actions near endangered animals: 'What not to do'

"She was being yelled at by other people to stay back."

A TikTok video sparked outrage after a tourist was caught past established barricades to snap close-up pictures of endangered sea turtles in Hawai'i.

The text on screen says it all: "What not to do in Hawai'i."

Signs and barriers exist for a reason. They aren't suggestions; they create a buffer that allows wildlife the space to live, reproduce, and thrive without disruption. When humans ignore those warnings, the ripple effect can be felt. Disturbed nests, fewer turtle hatchlings making it to the sea, and an already endangered population inching closer to collapse are just a few significant consequences.

"That's so horrible," someone said in the video off-camera.

"She was being yelled at by other people to stay back," the video caption said. "Respect the wildlife."

Sea turtles are a vital part of the marine life ecosystem and are protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to their survival already being precarious. Approaching them too closely can interrupt nesting, stress the animals, and even cause mothers to abandon their eggs. Hatchlings are especially vulnerable, and human interference during the delicate journey from nest to ocean can mean the difference between life and death.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Recent proposals to amend the ESA could reduce the amount of protection sea turtles and other endangered species have.

Respecting wildlife is also about protecting ecosystems that even protect human life. Sea turtles play a crucial role in maintaining healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs, both of which help buffer coastlines against storms and support marine biodiversity. Disrupting their survival undermines the very systems humans depend on for food security, tourism, and climate resilience.

Ultimately, this isn't about a single tourist crossing a line; it's about whether we, as humans, can step back and acknowledge that our planet's wildlife needs space to exist. By respecting wildlife and enforcing boundaries, we honor both the creatures we share this Earth with and the fragile balance that keeps our communities and climate safe.

So next time you're tempted to cross the rope for a photo, remember that it's cooler to give sea turtles their space than to go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



