Thousands of fish die across 20 miles of river after sewage-laced flood

The river was already near historic lows when about 3 inches of rain fell in a single hour.

Sewage-laced stormwater after intense flooding left thousands of fish dead in Georgia's Chattahoochee River, according to CBS News.

Officials are reportedly planning their next steps after the flood caused fish to die across a stretch of about 20 miles.

Jason Ulseth, executive director of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, said he has not seen a fish kill of this scale in more than two decades with the organization.

"We've had a lot of time for a lot of materials to accumulate on the roadways, on the parking lots, in the dog parks," Ulseth told CBS News. "So, you know, when you get a heavy flush of rain like that, it washes in a lot of contaminants that go into the system…"

The river was already near historic lows when about 3 inches of rain fell in a single hour last Wednesday. That downpour overwhelmed parts of Atlanta's sewage network, contributing to dangerously low oxygen levels, which suffocated fish on a massive scale.

Ulseth said the damage raises concerns for the local food chain, broader environment, and Atlanta metro economy.

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The event also shows how extreme weather events can worsen existing infrastructure problems. A storm that powerful would historically be rare, but Ulseth warned that metro Atlanta has seen several such storms in just the last five years. Communities may face rising risks from both drought and sudden rainfall, which can undermine progress toward cleaner water and more resilient cities.

The strain can translate into fewer safe outdoor spaces, more pressure on public systems, and growing costs tied to cleanup and environmental damage.

City officials and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper are working to determine why this overflow caused such widespread harm. After all, this happened despite Atlanta adding infrastructure in 2008 that has helped head off some other possible stormwater flooding since.

Their investigation could shape future fixes, including upgrades to sewage and stormwater systems and closer ecosystem monitoring.

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