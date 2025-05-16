Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of bizarre blimp flying over city: 'Going too far'

"You can't even be alone outside."

A post was shared on Reddit, highlighting the excessive nature of consumerism and advertising.

In the post, shared on the subreddit r/SanAntonio, a user showed a photo of a huge Capital One Bank blimp with basketball star Charles Barkley across the side.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The blimp is one of two, which are both part of a promotional campaign by the company to promote future events, according to KSAT News. The blimps are supposed to cover 1,000 miles during the promotional period, KVUE reported.

The inundation of advertisements is a persistent issue. Driving down the highway or trying to read the news, ads are everywhere.

Someone recently found an advertisement inside their fortune cookie, and others are similarly bothered by gas station ads that play in their faces unwillingly while they're trying to fill up their cars. People seem to agree: You cannot escape ads and their call to overconsumption.

The overflow of advertisements speaks to a broader environmental issue. With more goods being bought and therefore produced, more toxic and heat-trapping gases are released into the atmosphere, causing the planet to suffer. Not only does the manufacturing process cause temperatures to rise, but the air quality diminishes, and thus the quality of human life does too.

What's worse about this particular ad is that aside from being a huge slap in the face for excessive advertising, it takes away from individuals being able to enjoy nature. A night of stargazing or a day in the sun is not even a safe space away from product promotion.

Commenters on the blimp's post shared their disheartenment.

One said, "You can't even be alone outside without being forced to look at advertisements."

Another shared, "Ok this advertising is going too far."

To have less impact on the environment, you can do your part by thrift shopping, where no new items are manufactured, but your new aesthetic can be. You can also invest in eco-friendly brands, thus using your purchasing power to support carbon-conscious businesses.

