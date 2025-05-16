  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of bizarre blimp flying over city: 'Going too far'

"You can't even be alone outside."

by Lily Crowder
"You can't even be alone outside."

Photo Credit: iStock

A post was shared on Reddit, highlighting the excessive nature of consumerism and advertising.

In the post, shared on the subreddit r/SanAntonio, a user showed a photo of a huge Capital One Bank blimp with basketball star Charles Barkley across the side.

"You can't even be alone outside."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The blimp is one of two, which are both part of a promotional campaign by the company to promote future events, according to KSAT News. The blimps are supposed to cover 1,000 miles during the promotional period, KVUE reported. 

The inundation of advertisements is a persistent issue. Driving down the highway or trying to read the news, ads are everywhere. 

Someone recently found an advertisement inside their fortune cookie, and others are similarly bothered by gas station ads that play in their faces unwillingly while they're trying to fill up their cars. People seem to agree: You cannot escape ads and their call to overconsumption

The overflow of advertisements speaks to a broader environmental issue. With more goods being bought and therefore produced, more toxic and heat-trapping gases are released into the atmosphere, causing the planet to suffer. Not only does the manufacturing process cause temperatures to rise, but the air quality diminishes, and thus the quality of human life does too. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

What's worse about this particular ad is that aside from being a huge slap in the face for excessive advertising, it takes away from individuals being able to enjoy nature. A night of stargazing or a day in the sun is not even a safe space away from product promotion.

Commenters on the blimp's post shared their disheartenment. 

One said, "You can't even be alone outside without being forced to look at advertisements." 

Another shared, "Ok this advertising is going too far."

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

To have less impact on the environment, you can do your part by thrift shopping, where no new items are manufactured, but your new aesthetic can be. You can also invest in eco-friendly brands, thus using your purchasing power to support carbon-conscious businesses.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x