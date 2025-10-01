Officials issue sweeping ban on common power tool usage: 'Enforcement will be carried out'

The Nigerian state of Kano has enacted a law, coupled with strict fines and enforcement, to maintain natural resources.

According to Business Day, the law bans the use of chainsaws for cutting, felling, or even trimming down trees.

State Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change Dahir Muhammad Hashim explained that fines of 250,000 Nigerian naira ($168) would be enforced for breaking the new law.

"Enforcement will be carried out in collaboration with security agencies, Local Government authorities, traditional institutions, and community forest monitors," he continued.

The fine can go up to 500,000 naira ($337), and imprisonment may ensue if the law is consistently ignored.

Emerging data shows the large-scale impact of deforestation. With fewer trees, air quality worsens and habitats are destroyed, affecting wildlife and the entire food chain.

The World Wildlife Fund reported that "up to 15 billion trees are now being cut down every year across the world."

Government interference in deforestation is a key step toward a cleaner future. In Mexico, laws which would criminalize environmental destruction are being assessed. Meanwhile, the European Union has similarly proposed a law that aims to fine companies that profit from deforested land.

In Kano, the Chainsaw Usage Permit Framework is being implemented to better uphold the new chainsaw ban and protect locals. Commercial chainsaw operators will be able to annually apply for a license to use their machinery.

"A permit is issued only after inspection and verification by Forestry Officers," said Commissioner Hashim.

"Each tree removed must be replaced with two to three new saplings as part of the reforestation plan. Fees collected will fund replanting and climate resilience programmes," he continued, per Business Day.

To get involved in environmental endeavors in your area, you can take local action and educate yourself on the impact of climate issues, such as deforestation.

