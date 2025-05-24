Officials sound alarm as historic coastal town lands on endangered list: 'Support and funding are needed'

Rising global temperatures are like "steroids for the weather."

Cedar Key, a small tourist and fishing town in Florida, has been named on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's list of America's "11 Most Endangered Historic Places."

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, this distinction doesn't come with money but can bring much-needed awareness.

What's happening?

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has released this list every year since 1988.

President and CEO of the organization, Carol Quillen, said to the Tallahassee Democrat, "Across the United States, compelling, meaningful historic sites are at risk, whether from natural disasters, underutilization, neglect, or lack of awareness."

Cedar Key was included in its list because of the threat of "rising sea levels" and extreme weather events, per the Tallahassee Democrat. In 2024, Hurricane Helene brought a record-level storm surge of 10 feet to the coastal community.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation said, "As Cedar Key recovers and plans for the future, support and funding are needed to implement preservation-sensitive resilience plans, ensuring that this historic community representative of 'Old Florida' can continue to thrive."

Why is Cedar Key being named on the endangered list important?

Cedar Key wasn't the only city that Helene hit, and the total damage is still being calculated. However, NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information has estimated the damage to cost $78.7 billion.

Helene also killed about 250 people in the U.S., "including 34 in Florida," per the Tallahassee Democrat.

There is a reason why the damage is taking a bigger toll. According to Journalist and Tech Investor Molly Wood's blog post, these hurricanes were already going to happen, but the warmer ocean temperatures are intensifying them. Wood said rising global temperatures are like "steroids for the weather. "

What's being done about protecting endangered places?

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation and the University of Florida partnered to create the "Resilient Cedar Key Adaptation Plan." The plan includes "elevating and wet-proofing historic buildings, improving drainage to protect a historic cemetery, and using nature-based 'living shoreline' approaches to reduce the impacts of storm surges," per the Tallahassee Democrat.

A reliance on dirty energy has caused the rising temperatures, which is the root of the problem.

Society must transition to cleaner and more affordable energy sources to reduce the risk of extreme weather events, such as installing solar panels.

Solar panels can not only bring your energy bills down close to zero, but they can also make you more resilient during a weather event. For example, if the power goes out, your solar and battery system can keep your power on.

EnergySage has a free tool that allows you to search for the best installation price in your area. The energy company can even save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

When communities like Cedar Key are threatened, it's vital to explore critical climate issues to understand how to combat them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.