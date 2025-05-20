Creative individual breaks down emerging phenomenon involving hurricanes: 'Basically throwing fuel on the fire'

Hurricanes have been intensifying due to a warming planet, but how that's happening can be complicated.

A TikToker used two versions of herself to explain the science behind hurricanes: one explaining it and the other asking questions. Viewers seemed to enjoy the back-and-forth discussion explaining why the heat is a bad recipe for hurricanes.

In Indrerock's (@indrerock) video, she explains that as the world gets warmer, the oceans also get warmer. Hurricanes need warm water to form. And with the air being hotter, it can hold more water, so more of it evaporates and forms into droplets in clouds. With more water evaporating, more water can fall, which can lead to a risk of more flooding.

"Basically throwing fuel on the fire," Indrerock says.

Also, a consequence of a warming planet is that the sea ice is melting, meaning sea levels are rising. As these sea levels are getting higher and higher, the coastal areas are becoming more vulnerable to flooding.

The version of herself in the flamingo outfit asks at the beginning of the video: "Does climate change cause hurricanes?"

The pink, academic-looking version explains, "[It's] unclear whether it causes more hurricanes to form, but what is clear is that it can make hurricanes more intense."

As these hurricanes intensify, they cause more damage. For example, Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that hit Florida on Sept. 26, 2024, destroyed many houses, roads, and bridges, as well as damaged communication systems along the East Coast.

It was also ranked the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in the last 50 years. According to The Weather Channel, at least 249 people died — 175 from storm surge, flooding, high winds, and tornadoes, an additional 71 from vehicle crashes, accidents during clean-up, and medical emergencies, and another three deaths were from unknown causes.

As these storms become more intense, a 2023 study found 20,000 excess deaths from hurricanes between 1988 and 2019. Of these deaths, 93% happened after 2005, mainly in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Louisiana, which are prone to these storms.

While these issues can be complex, it's essential to explore critical climate issues to better understand how to combat them.

TikTokers found Indrerock's explanation of this intricate topic beneficial, with one user commenting, "perfect, no notes."

Another user said, "A hurricane's favorite snack is a nice warm ocean."

