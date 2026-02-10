Researchers discover startling trend while observing cow behavior: 'A daily reality'

A groundbreaking study has quantified, for the first time, the extent of heat stress endured by cows in South America. Published in the journal Animals, the research underscores a startling trend in cow behavior.

What's happening?

A team of researchers examined climate data that spanned five South American countries: Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, and Colombia. After reviewing five years' worth of climate data from 636 cattle locations throughout these countries, the researchers found that cattle endure heat stress "on most days of the year," according to an article on Phys.org from the Welfare Footprint Institute.

"This study shows that heat stress is not an occasional problem but a daily reality for millions of cattle in South America, with profound implications for animal welfare and productivity," the lead author of the study, Dr. Cynthia Schuck-Paim, said in the article.

The study concluded that each animal spent between 280 and 2,800 hours per year in "moderate to intense thermal discomfort." However, some animals suffered heat stress for most of the year, experiencing thermal discomfort for 300 days.

Why is this study important?

This study provides, for the first time, quantitative data on heat stress in South American cattle, revealing the behavioral impacts of hot temperatures. Heat stress has severe consequences, including negative impacts on animal behavior.

When cattle suffer from thermal discomfort, they reduce grazing or stop altogether, to regulate excess body heat through panting. Over time, this behavioral change can result in "prolonged negative affective states," as noted in the Welfare Footprint Institute article.

What's being done about heat stress in cattle?

The team of researchers also examined solutions to reduce heat stress, emphasizing the benefits of providing animals with shade. Providing shaded areas can decrease the cattle's time in thermal discomfort by about 85%, according to the study.

The researchers also noted that improving cattle comfort has economic benefits, as shaded areas "typically generate net returns of $12 – $16 per animal through improved feed efficiency and weight gain," according to the Welfare Footprint Institute.

