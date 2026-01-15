Scientists sound alarm over concerning ocean phenomenon fueling stronger storms: 'Peak-intensity monsters'

"That trend shows that the background state is shifting."

Climate scientists have discovered that warming trends in the world's oceans are changing how tropical cyclones form and intensify.

Increasingly high ocean temperatures are fueling typhoons and hurricanes and making them stronger and longer-lasting.

What's happening?

As Earth.com reported, meteorologists are considering adding a new hurricane category, Category 6, defined as storms with winds exceeding 184 mph. In the past, any storm with winds greater than 158 mph has been classified as a Category 5.

Category 6 storms are becoming more likely because warm ocean layers now reach greater depths in the Western Pacific and Atlantic oceans. As a result, storms are increasingly capable of reaching extraordinarily high intensities.

To arrive at this conclusion, a team of scientists analyzed four decades of cyclone data. They presented their findings at the American Geophysical Union's 2025 annual meeting and reported that human-caused changes to Earth's climate account for up to 70% of deep-ocean hot spots.

"That trend shows that the background state is shifting toward conditions more favorable to peak-intensity monsters," Earth.com stated.

Why are higher-intensity hurricanes significant?

Research shows that warm ocean water fuels hurricanes by supplying energy and moisture to the storm's core. The results are stronger winds and heavier rainfall, leading to stronger and more intense hurricanes that peak near land.

This phenomenon is significant because more intense storms near shore put people, wildlife habitats, communities, and infrastructure at greater risk. Strong hurricanes are becoming more intense and destructive, threatening coastal cities and families more than ever before.

What's being done about intensifying storms?

Though there is no quick fix to cool steadily warming oceans and prevent Category 6 hurricanes, adaptation and mitigation can reduce long-term risks.

The more heat oceans absorb from the warming atmosphere, the deeper ocean hotspots become and the more energy is generated to fuel powerful storms. Therefore, any efforts to reduce pollution and curb the planet's overheating are steps in the right direction.

You can take action in your own life and set a sustainability example for others by driving an electric vehicle instead of a pollution-emitting, gas-powered one. You can also power your home with clean solar energy and modernize it with energy-efficient appliances.

Meanwhile, local governments can strengthen their infrastructure and land-use policies in hurricane-prone regions by investing in resilient design standards. Lawmakers can also advocate for enhanced risk communication and planning as well as improved forecasting and early-warning protocols.

While we cannot prevent every severe storm from forming in the ocean, we can improve our understanding of these changes and act on them to help communities become more resilient.

