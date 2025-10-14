Officials enact sweeping ban amid worsening crisis in crucial waterway: 'Drying up'

Officials in Russia are going to great lengths to protect vulnerable fish stocks in the Caspian Sea.

According to a news release, the Russian Agriculture Ministry will extend a ban on all fishing in the Caspian Sea and nearby bodies of water until the end of 2026.

"Industrial and private fishing of Caspian roach, with the exception of bycatch authorized in accordance with fishing regulations, in the Caspian Sea, waters in the Kalmykia Republic and the Volga River and its streams in the Astrakhan region is to be prohibited until December 31, 2026," the document reads.

As Astrakhan regional governor Igor Babushkin noted, the amount of Caspian roach caught in the Caspian Sea has decreased by 98.3% over the last three decades. Not only has this diminished profits for the region's fishing industry, but the decline of the Caspian roach has threatened the balance of the overall ecosystem.

While overfishing has played a major role in the species' sudden population loss, Nafisa Mingazova, environmental engineering professor at Kazan Federal University, pointed to another reason. "At present, the global decline in water level in the Caspian Sea continues, by about three meters," Mingazova said at the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists in 2023. "Consequently, many vast spawning grounds, which used to be flooded, are drying up."

The Caspian roach plays a key role in the Caspian Sea ecosystem as a primary food source for other species. Fishing bans are often designed to allow marine ecosystems to recover from extended periods of population loss, mostly caused by overfishing and other human activities. Strategic bans can often go a long way in boosting local biodiversity and protecting vulnerable habitats.

At the same time, the enactment of fishing bans can have significant negative economic impacts on regional fishing industries by causing further revenue and job loss. Bans can also lead to the disruption of established supply chains, impacting consumers and large-scale food production.

Although these bans could cause short-term losses, they are often intended to prevent the long-term depletion of fish stocks. This could lead to even greater economic and ecological damage.

