Casper Ruud says French Open heat left him dizzy and walking like a zombie as deadly Europe heatwave spreads

Tournament organizers and sports bodies around the world are increasingly being forced to adapt to hotter conditions.

Casper Ruud said he was battling more than just his opponent in the first round of the French Open, as scorching conditions left him dizzy and "walking around like a zombie," CNN reported.

His grueling match came as a dangerous heat wave gripped parts of Europe, sending temperatures soaring and raising concerns that stretch far beyond the tennis court.

Ruud, the 15th seed and a two-time Roland Garros finalist, beat Roman Safiullin 6-2, 7-6(5), 5-7, 0-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes at Roland Garros.

The Norwegian looked in control early, but a 5-2 lead in the third set vanished after he failed to convert five match points and then dropped the set.

During the fourth set, which he lost 6-0, Ruud twice needed medical attention and used water and ice to cool down.

Temperatures reached 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Météo-France.

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After the match, Ruud said it felt like "heatstroke," adding that he was "really dizzy." A five-minute heat break after the fourth set helped him recover enough to close out the deciding set.

France's weather agency said more than 350 towns broke May heat records and 31 administrative departments were under "high-temperature alert."

Maud Bregeon, a French government spokesperson, told French TV network TF1 that seven deaths had been directly or indirectly tied to the heat, including drownings and fatalities connected to sports events.

The Associated Press and local media reports said a 53-year-old man died during a running event in Paris and a woman died at a Hyrox event in Lyon, though it is not yet confirmed whether the deaths were heat-related.

Extreme heat strains public health systems, makes outdoor work and recreation more dangerous, disrupts community safety, and adds economic pressure on families, cities, and event organizers.

Heat waves can pose particular risks for workers, older adults, and people without reliable cooling, while also driving up medical costs and emergency response needs.

At the French Open, heat-response measures included medical checks, cooling towels, water, and official heat breaks.

Tournament organizers and sports bodies around the world are increasingly being forced to adapt to hotter conditions through schedule changes, hydration protocols, shaded recovery areas, and clearer guidance for players and fans.

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